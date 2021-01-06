Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Protesters breach US Capitol

live news

Live

Georgia Senate runoff results

Live Updates

Rioters breach Capitol as Congress certifies Biden's win

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 4:14 p.m. ET, January 6, 2021
64 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
42 min ago

Federal and local law enforcement responding to reports of possible pipe bombs across DC

From CNN’s Evan Perez

Federal and local law enforcement are responding to reports of possible pipe bombs in multiple locations in Washington, DC.

It’s unclear if the devices are real or a hoax, but they’re being treated as real. 

42 min ago

Vice President-elect Harris is "safe," aide says

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

The Office of the Vice President-elect will not comment on the whereabouts of Kamala Harris, but add that she is “safe,” according to a Harris aide.  

She was set to attend the Electoral College vote certification this afternoon on Capitol Hill. 

42 min ago

The House floor is being evacuated

 From CNN's Phil Mattingly and pool reporters 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A lawmaker confirms to CNN that the House floor being evacuated. 

Protesters, who breached the Capitol building, were reportedly heard banging on the doors of the House floor. 

41 min ago

Jake Tapper: "We're watching an attempt at sedition"

CNN's Jake Tapper called the throngs of protesters surrounding the Capitol building an attempt at a coup.

"We're watching an attempt at sedition. We're watching an attempt at a bloodless coup in the states, Trump supporters stopping the constitutional process, the counting of electors," he said.

"It's an absolutely shameful, disgusting situation that we're witnessing here," Tapper continued, slamming the President for encouraging protests by refusing to accept the election results.

Watch the moment:

  

41 min ago

Pence evacuated from US Capitol, per law enforcement source

Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images
Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated from the US Capitol, where he was there for the Joint Session of Congress. 

The Electoral College certification vote has been paused after protesters breached the Capitol building.

41 min ago

House members in chamber told they may need to duck under their chairs

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

The officer in the House chamber just told lawmakers they may need to duck under their chairs, adding that there are protestors in the rotunda of the US Capitol. 

Lawmakers have been told to "be prepared" to relocate to cloakrooms, but "at this point in time there is no threat to the chamber."

The doors are barricaded.

41 min ago

Republican congressman tweets: "This is a coup attempt"

Amid a breach of the U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump protesters, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted calling it a "coup attempt."

Here's the tweet:

The Electoral College certification vote has been paused and the Capitol is on lockdown, according to Capitol police officers.

41 min ago

DC mayor implements 6 p.m. ET curfew

Washington, DC, will be under a 6:00 p.m. ET curfew, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a tweeted statement. It will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The Electoral College certification vote has been paused after protesters incited by Trump breached the Capitol building.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport" within the district, the statement said.

Here's her full statement:

41 min ago

Capitol Police ask for more law enforcement for assistance, including federal authorities

From CNN's Pamela Brown

The US Capitol Police is asking for additional law enforcement for assistance, including federal authorities, per a source familiar. 

The source said there are several suspicious devices outside the Capitol Building. 

A separate law enforcement source says the DC Metropolitan Police Department has sent more resources to assist the Capitol Police, including CDU platoons or Civil Disturbance Units.  

CNN's Pamela Brown reports. Watch: