Federal and local law enforcement responding to reports of possible pipe bombs across DC

Federal and local law enforcement are responding to reports of possible pipe bombs in multiple locations in Washington, DC.
It’s unclear if the devices are real or a hoax, but they’re being treated as real.
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN
From CNN’s Evan Perez
From CNN's Jasmine Wright
The Office of the Vice President-elect will not comment on the whereabouts of Kamala Harris, but add that she is “safe,” according to a Harris aide.
She was set to attend the Electoral College vote certification this afternoon on Capitol Hill.
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and pool reporters
A lawmaker confirms to CNN that the House floor being evacuated.
Protesters, who breached the Capitol building, were reportedly heard banging on the doors of the House floor.
CNN's Jake Tapper called the throngs of protesters surrounding the Capitol building an attempt at a coup.
"We're watching an attempt at sedition. We're watching an attempt at a bloodless coup in the states, Trump supporters stopping the constitutional process, the counting of electors," he said.
"It's an absolutely shameful, disgusting situation that we're witnessing here," Tapper continued, slamming the President for encouraging protests by refusing to accept the election results.
Watch the moment:
Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated from the US Capitol, where he was there for the Joint Session of Congress.
The Electoral College certification vote has been paused after protesters breached the Capitol building.
From CNN's Kristin Wilson
The officer in the House chamber just told lawmakers they may need to duck under their chairs, adding that there are protestors in the rotunda of the US Capitol.
Lawmakers have been told to "be prepared" to relocate to cloakrooms, but "at this point in time there is no threat to the chamber."
The doors are barricaded.
Amid a breach of the U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump protesters, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted calling it a "coup attempt."
Here's the tweet:
The Electoral College certification vote has been paused and the Capitol is on lockdown, according to Capitol police officers.
Washington, DC, will be under a 6:00 p.m. ET curfew, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a tweeted statement. It will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday.
The Electoral College certification vote has been paused after protesters incited by Trump breached the Capitol building.
"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport" within the district, the statement said.
Here's her full statement:
From CNN's Pamela Brown
The US Capitol Police is asking for additional law enforcement for assistance, including federal authorities, per a source familiar.
The source said there are several suspicious devices outside the Capitol Building.
A separate law enforcement source says the DC Metropolitan Police Department has sent more resources to assist the Capitol Police, including CDU platoons or Civil Disturbance Units.
CNN's Pamela Brown reports. Watch: