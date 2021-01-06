CNN's Abby Phillip contrasts Trump response to Capitol mob versus BLM protesters, calls it "shameful"

CNN’s Abby Phillip drew a contrast between the response of President Trump to pro-Trump rioters who breached the Capitol today and Black Lives Matter protesters during the summer.

“A few months ago in Washington — where we live and where we work — you couldn't drive down the street without being stopped by National Guard vehicles, by law enforcement of every type and every stripe,” Phillips said.

“Every block of this city was in lockdown because of Black Lives Matter protesters. Now you have thousands of armed protesters who happen to all be Trump supporters, who are mostly not Black Lives Matter protesters; they're mostly white, and they're storming the Capitol with violence, someone has been shot, glasses being broken, lawmakers are in lockdown wearing gas masks, and looking at these pictures, where is law enforcement?” she said.

“Capitol police struggling to control this, and you don't hear the President saying, ‘we are sending reinforcement.’ You don't see him saying, ‘we are sending help to protect this federal building, to protect the lawmakers who are inside of it and the people who work there and the people of this city.’ That is incredibly shameful," she continued.

Trump has so far tweeted for his supporters to "remain peaceful." Aides are urging Trump to put out a stronger statement in response to the chaos unfolding on Capitol Hill.

Watch CNN's Abby Phillip: