The four lawmakers who will serve as “tellers” who will read aloud the electoral votes from every state are Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois and Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California.

Blunt is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration and Klobuchar serves as the ranking member, or top Democrat, on the panel. Lofgren is the chair of the House Administration committee and Davis is the ranking member, or top Republican, on that panel.

Blunt is a prominent Senate Republican and a member of Senate Republican leadership as GOP policy committee chairman.

Klobuchar’s national profile was elevated last year when she ran for president herself during the 2020 election cycle in the Democratic primary, but she ended her presidential bid in March of that year and endorsed Joe Biden, whose electoral votes she’ll be reading today.

Lofgren has served in high-profile roles before during major congressional events. In 2020, she was one of the impeachment managers from the House who presented the case from that chamber during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Davis has served in the House representing the thirteenth congressional district of Illinois since 2013.