Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Congress certifies electoral votes

live news

Live

Georgia Senate runoff results

Live Updates

Congress certifies Electoral College votes

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 1:13 PM ET, Wed January 6, 2021
32 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

These are the congressional "tellers" who will read the electoral votes 

From CNN's Clare Foran

The four lawmakers who will serve as “tellers” who will read aloud the electoral votes from every state are Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois and Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California. 

Blunt is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration and Klobuchar serves as the ranking member, or top Democrat, on the panel. Lofgren is the chair of the House Administration committee and Davis is the ranking member, or top Republican, on that panel. 

Blunt is a prominent Senate Republican and a member of Senate Republican leadership as GOP policy committee chairman. 

Klobuchar’s national profile was elevated last year when she ran for president herself during the 2020 election cycle in the Democratic primary, but she ended her presidential bid in March of that year and endorsed Joe Biden, whose electoral votes she’ll be reading today. 

Lofgren has served in high-profile roles before during major congressional events. In 2020, she was one of the impeachment managers from the House who presented the case from that chamber during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.  

Davis has served in the House representing the thirteenth congressional district of Illinois since 2013. 

4 min ago

Fact check: Vice President Pence does not have the right to overturn the election

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam

According to Trump, "if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election." He added, "all Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to re-certify," which Trump claimed Pence has "the absolute right to do."  

Facts First: This is totally false. There's nothing in the law about Pence doing anything but calling on tellers and announcing the results. The Constitution only gives him the power to count the votes.  

According to CNN contributor and law professor Steve Vladeck, Trump's claim is "just not true."  

Vladeck pointed to the 12th Amendment which outlines the Vice President’s traditional role in the certification process as largely ceremonial. The Vice President, in his or her role as President of the Senate, is given the power to “open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted.” 

"There’s no discretion on [the Vice President's] part, nor has any Vice President previously claimed the power to reject any properly formatted certificates," Vladeck told CNN.  

Even the President's longtime attorney Jay Sekulow has said Pence doesn't legally have the authority to trigger such an outcome.  

“Some have speculated that the Vice President could simply say, ‘I'm not going to accept these electors,’ that he has the authority to do that on the Constitution. I actually don't think that's what the Constitution has in mind. If that were the case, any vice president could refuse any election,” Sekulow said on his radio show this week, adding that Pence’s role is “more of a ministerial procedural function. 

5 min ago

Vice President Pence gavels in the joint session

From CNN's Zach Wolf

CNN
CNN

The joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote results and affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win has begun.

What comes next: Four lawmakers designated as "tellers" — two from the House and two from the Senate — will read off the certificates of vote from each state. They'll do it alphabetically starting with Alabama.

The process usually takes about an hour, but this year it could go many hours because some Republicans plan to object to certain states — a step that will force up to two hours of debate for each state.

All of those objections will be voted on, and are expected to fail.

9 min ago

Pence breaks with Trump moments before Electoral College certification. Read his statement.

Vice President Mike Pence just released a statement on his role at today's joint session of congress, where lawmakers will certify the electoral results of the presidential election.

President Trump has pressured Vice President Mike Pence and Republican lawmakers to overturn the election results – something they cannot do. 

Here's his full statement:

20 min ago

Harris will vote, but not planning to speak during today’s debates

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be on hand today as Congress counts the Electoral College votes in a joint session.

In her role as senator of California, Harris will be voting today, but she is not planning to speak during today’s proceedings, a source familiar with the plans said. 

Harris was slated to attend a classified Senate intelligence committee hearing this morning, before turning to the electoral business later in the day. 

“The American people did their job and today she will be there to do hers,” a Harris Senate aide said.

21 min ago

Happening now: The Senate is convening ahead of Electoral College count

From CNN's Ted Barrett

SenateTV
SenateTV

The Senate is convening as lawmakers get ready to count and certify the Electoral College votes for president and vice president today in a joint session.

Republicans in both chambers plan to object to the count in at least three states.

Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Chuck Schumer won’t speak until debate over the first objection starts.  

Senators who plan to attend the joint session will gather on the floor over the need few minutes and then join a procession led Vice President Pence to march to the House.  

22 min ago

Fact check: Who won the election

From CNN's Daniel Dale

Trump peppered his rally speech with his usual series of wildly false claims about the presidential election he lost – claiming that "we won it by a landslide,” that the election was “so corrupt,” that unnamed people “rigged” the process, and that Joe Biden got “80 million computer votes" rather than legitimate votes. 

Facts First: That is all false. Trump lost a free and fair election to Biden – 306-232 in the Electoral College.

Biden earned more than 81 million legitimate votes, exceeding Trump’s total by more than 7 million. There is no evidence the election was rigged in any way.

30 min ago

What questions do you have about the Electoral College vote?

Congress is just about to meet in a special joint session to certify the votes of the Electoral College.

The process is largely ceremonial, but lawmakers will have the ability to raise objections about the vote — just like some Democrats did in 2017. But while those objections were dismissed easily in 2017, Republican senators could, if they choose, drag the process out this year, and force the House and Senate to vote on individual points.

CNN's Zach Wolf is answering your questions on the process and what to expect. Click on the link below to submit your questions.

Watch live:

29 min ago

Merrick Garland will "bring credibility back to the Justice Department," Democratic senator says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar welcomed President-elect Joe Biden's expected decision to nominate Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general. Garland's appointment will "bring credibility back to the Justice Department," she said.

The Democratic senator, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said she expects Garland to have a smooth confirmation process.

"I think that there are many of my colleagues — despite what happened to him in the Supreme Court process — that have showed respect to him in the past on both sides of the aisle, and that will help him to see a smooth confirmation," she told CNN. 

She added:

"He's someone that knows the law. He's someone that — to me, one of the things that's really important — will bring credibility back to the justice department and improve morale, get people to see it as a lawyer's job, which it is. Your job is your fidelity to the Constitution and to the law, not being the personal lawyer of the president. I think a judge gets that."