1 min ago

Senate is voting now to increase debt limit by $2.5 trillion

From CNN's Clare Foran, Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett

The Senate is now voting on final passage of a resolution to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion, which will extend the limit into 2023.

The vote is taking place after a one-time, fast-track process was put in place to allow Senate Democrats to act alone to increase the debt limit without votes from Republicans.

As a result, this only requires a simple majority to pass. 

The Hill team will alert when the Senate vote is done. The measure will next have to go to the House.

4 min ago

Here's what could happen if the country defaults on its debt

From CNN's Matt Egan and Phil Mattingly

A mild recession, according to analysts, would likely be the best-case scenario in the event of the US government defaulting on its debts, a limit the country is expected to reach next month and for which Congress must act to increase.

The worst case scenario would involve downstream effects of potentially cascading job losses, a shut down in tens of billions in Covid-19 economic recovery aid still set to be delivered, a near-freeze in credit markets and gross domestic product taking a tangible hit that could last for multiple quarters.

"No one would be spared," Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told CNN. "It would be such a self-imposed disaster that we wouldn't recover from, all at a time when our role in the world is already being questioned."

If the Treasury defaults and the impasse drags on, the federal government would have to enact "devastating" spending cuts that would cause a "cataclysmic" situation for the economy, Moody's Analytics warned this week.

Moody's estimates nearly 6 million jobs would be lost, the unemployment rate would spike back to nearly 9% and stock prices would plummet by one-third, wiping out about $15 trillion in household wealth.

Failure to raise the debt ceiling in time could halt payments that millions of Americans rely on, including paychecks to federal workers, Medicare benefits, military salaries, tax refunds, Social Security checks and payments to federal contractors.

Republicans have steadfastly opposed supplying votes to raise the debt ceiling, despite pleas from officials and watchdogs about the disastrous consequences for defaulting or delaying such action.

Read more about the impacts here.

8 min ago

Key things to know about the Senate's bill to increase the debt limit — and what happens next

From CNN's Clare Foran and Ali Zaslav

The Senate voted on Tuesday to advance a bill to raise the national debt limit by $2.5 trillion and extend it into 2023 as lawmakers race to avert a catastrophic default ahead of a critical mid-week deadline.

Here some key things to know:

What happens next in Congress: A final Senate vote to approve the debt limit increase is happening now in the chamber. The House will next have to approve the same legislation before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Why this matters: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the debt limit could be reached on December 15, leaving Congress little time left to resolve the issue. A first-ever default would spark economic disaster and party leaders on both sides of the aisle have made clear it must be prevented.

What the bill does: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that the Senate will vote to raise the debt ceiling to a level that will extend the limit into 2023. The resolution that Democrats plan to vote on increases the limit by $2.5 trillion.

HIt had been expected that Democrats would raise the limit by an amount sufficient to ensure that the issue will not need to be addressed again until after the 2022 midterm elections.

How we got here: Republicans have insisted that Democrats should take responsibility for raising the limit and do it on their own. In response to that demand from Republicans, Congress passed legislation last week to create a fast-track process that will allow Democrats to raise the debt limit on their own in the Senate without help from Republicans.

The newly created and temporary one-time process will allow Senate Democrats to take up and pass a bill to increase the debt limit by a specific dollar amount and a simple majority vote — or 51 votes if all senators are present and voting. Senate Democrats control 50 seats in the chamber and Vice President Kamala Harris can break tie votes.

Schumer announced on Monday that the vote to raise the debt limit will take place on Tuesday.

"Last week, we advanced bipartisan legislation that will enable this chamber to address the debt ceiling on a fast-track basis. For the information of all, the Senate will act tomorrow to prevent default," he said.