The Senate voted on Tuesday to advance a bill to raise the national debt limit by $2.5 trillion and extend it into 2023 as lawmakers race to avert a catastrophic default ahead of a critical mid-week deadline.

Here some key things to know:

What happens next in Congress: A final Senate vote to approve the debt limit increase is happening now in the chamber. The House will next have to approve the same legislation before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Why this matters: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the debt limit could be reached on December 15, leaving Congress little time left to resolve the issue. A first-ever default would spark economic disaster and party leaders on both sides of the aisle have made clear it must be prevented.

What the bill does: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that the Senate will vote to raise the debt ceiling to a level that will extend the limit into 2023. The resolution that Democrats plan to vote on increases the limit by $2.5 trillion.

HIt had been expected that Democrats would raise the limit by an amount sufficient to ensure that the issue will not need to be addressed again until after the 2022 midterm elections.

How we got here: Republicans have insisted that Democrats should take responsibility for raising the limit and do it on their own. In response to that demand from Republicans, Congress passed legislation last week to create a fast-track process that will allow Democrats to raise the debt limit on their own in the Senate without help from Republicans.

The newly created and temporary one-time process will allow Senate Democrats to take up and pass a bill to increase the debt limit by a specific dollar amount and a simple majority vote — or 51 votes if all senators are present and voting. Senate Democrats control 50 seats in the chamber and Vice President Kamala Harris can break tie votes.

Schumer announced on Monday that the vote to raise the debt limit will take place on Tuesday.