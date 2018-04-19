James Comey sits down with CNN: Highlights

CNN's Jake Tapper asked former FBI director James Comey about what the nation would be like if Hillary Clinton had won the election. Here's how that exchange went down:

Tapper: "Do you think the nation would be better off if Hillary Clinton had won?

Comey: "I can't answer that. That's something, that hypothetical is too hard for me to go back and time and try to answer"

Tapper: "You paint a pretty dire picture of President Trump. It's hard to imagine how you don't think the nation is better off had Hillary Clinton won."

Comey: "I don't think about it in those terms, Jake. I think we have the current president who was, in my view, legitimately elected, is serving as president. The question is: Is he adhering to our values? He's clearly not. So what do we do about it? I think the first thing we do is not get numb for it. When he calls for the jailing of private citizens in his tweets, don't shrug. But realize that is not okay, that's not normal."