Colorado Supreme Court rules on Trump 14th Amendment case

By Dan Berman

Updated 6:17 p.m. ET, December 19, 2023
1 min ago

Colorado Supreme Court removes Trump from 2024 ballot. Ruling on hold pending an appeal

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

In a stunning and unprecedented decision, the Colorado Supreme Court removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot on Tuesday.

The court ruled 4-3 that Trump isn’t an eligible presidential candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”  

The ruling will be placed on hold pending appeal until January 4.

The court upheld a trial judge’s decision that Trump engaged in the January 6, 2021, insurrection — and then overturned her conclusion that the ban doesn’t apply to the presidency.    

The state Supreme Court decision only applies to Colorado but is sure to roil the 2024 presidential campaign.

It tees up an appeal to the US Supreme Court, which could settle the matter for the entire nation. 

Colorado election officials have said the matter needs to be settled by January 5, which is the statutory deadline to set the list of candidates for the GOP primary. 

More on the 14th Amendment: Ratified after the Civil War, the 14th Amendment says officials who take an oath to support the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.” But the wording is vague, it doesn’t explicitly mention the presidency, and has only been applied twice since 1919. 

This post has been updated with more details on the ruling.

11 min ago

A Colorado Supreme Court heard oral arguments on appeals to the case. Here's what you should know

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Attorney Eric Olson, far right, argues before the Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Denver.
Attorney Eric Olson, far right, argues before the Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Denver. David Zalubowski/Pool/AP

The Colorado Supreme Court heard arguments on December 6 in a closely watched case about whether the US Constitution’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office applies to former President Donald Trump because of the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot.

The seven-member court appeared divided at times, pushing back on arguments from both Trump and the challengers who want to remove him from Colorado’s presidential ballot in 2024. Their decision is expected to be appealed to the US Supreme Court, no matter which way they rule.

With support from bipartisan legal scholars, liberal groups filed lawsuits across the country to enforce the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. A suit was filed in Oregon during the Colorado hearing. But so far, these cases have fallen flat, keeping Trump on the ballot in Minnesota, Arizona, Michigan and elsewhere.

The Colorado justices grappled with a key question: Does the ban apply to presidents?

They are reviewing a ruling from Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace, who presided over a bench trial last month, and concluded that Trump “engaged in an insurrection” on January 6, 2021. However, she also ruled that the 14th Amendment’s disqualification clause doesn’t apply to Trump because the provision doesn’t mention the presidency.

“If it was so important that the president be included, I come back to the question, why not spell it out?” Justice Carlos Samour asked a lawyer for the challengers. “Why not include president and vice president? … They spelled out senator or representative.”

Two other justices pointed out that other provisions of the Constitution don’t appear to include the president when they refer to federal officers, pushing back on a key pillar of the challengers’ case. The challengers claimed the disqualification clause covers the presidency because it bans insurrectionists from “any office … under the United States.”

But later, when questioning Trump lawyer Scott Gessler, some justices said it wouldn’t make sense for there to be a loophole allowing insurrectionists to become president.

“I saw no rational reason for that type of an exclusion,” Justice Monica Marquez said.

Several of the justices also hammered Gessler over his contention that January 6 was only a riot and wasn’t an insurrection. The 14th Amendment doesn’t define insurrection, and the justices are now reviewing the trial judge’s decision that January 6 fit the bill.

Read more about the ruling here.

9 min ago

Colorado trial previews what could come in federal election subversion case against Trump

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Reno, Nevada, in December.
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Reno, Nevada, in December. Carlos Barria/Reuters

In some ways, the trial in Colorado that looked at whether the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” disqualifies Donald Trump from serving as president again because of his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection served as a preview of the much higher-profile federal election subversion trial against Trump that is slated for March.

In that criminal case, Trump wasn’t charged with inciting the riot, or with insurrection. But the indictment from special counsel Jack Smith quotes from Trump’s January 6 speech and describes how he fueled the violence. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

This was a major part of the Colorado case, and federal prosecutors might similarly seek to feature testimony from police officers and lawmakers who can describe how Trump’s actions obstructed the certification of the 2020 election results.

Trump’s defense in Colorado relied heavily on January 6 revisionism and featured testimony from an unrepentant US Capitol rioter and others who still maintain the 2020 election was stolen.

In terms of trial strategy, these witnesses could undercut the challengers’ argument that January 6 was an insurrection. The 14th Amendment doesn’t actually define the term.

One of the January 6 rally organizers, Amy Kremer, testified in the Colorado case that the crowd at the Ellipse was full of “patriotic, freedom-loving citizens” who were “joyful, singing and dancing,” including after Trump wrapped his remarks. After her testimony, Kremer posted online a photo of the overrun Capitol and said, “The 2020 Election was stolen!”

Trump’s lawyers say this showed that his words didn’t incite violence, a core element of his defense. Plenty of rallygoers ignored Trump’s call to go to the Capitol. Many who did march there stayed peaceful. But thousands participated in a violent riot, as highlighted earlier in the trial by two of the 140 police officers who were wounded in the melee.

One rioter, Tom Bjorklund, testified for Trump’s defense and admitted on the stand that he breached Capitol grounds, though he said he never entered the building. Bjorklund, now the Colorado GOP treasurer, hasn’t been charged with any crimes and testified that he didn’t engage in violence at the Capitol.

“It’s kind of an insult to insurrectionists around the world,” Bjorklund said. “Because Republicans just mad about an election hardly rises to the level of an insurrection.”
2 min ago

These are takeaways from the blockbuster Trump "insurrectionist ban" ruling

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Fort Dodge Senior High School on November 18, 2023 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Fort Dodge Senior High School on November 18, 2023 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

A Colorado judge on November 17 issued a stunning ruling that fell just short of removing Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. The 102-page decision was a win for Trump, but it read more like a condemnation.

Nonetheless, it’s the latest legal victory for the GOP frontrunner, who has now defended his spot on the ballot in several key states, including Michigan and Minnesota, though appeals are underway.

Here are some takeaways from the major ruling in Colorado:

  • Trump engaged in insurrection, judge says: Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace concluded – based on testimony of US Capitol Police officers, lawmakers, clips from Trump’s January 6, 2021, speech and expert testimony about right-wing extremism – that Trump engaged in the January 6 insurrection. This was a major legal hurdle that the challengers were able to overcome. And it’s the first time that any court in the country has ruled that Trump engaged in the insurrection, a watershed moment in the quest for accountability for January 6.
  • Judge rejects Trump's free-speech defense: Notably, Wallace gave a thorough legal analysis of Trump’s incendiary speech at the Ellipse. She devoted 17 pages to examine Trump’s words and whether they fit the legal standard of inciting violence. Trump has repeatedly argued that his rhetoric that day was protected speech under the Supreme Court’s precedents in First Amendment cases involving incitement. His lawyers also made that argument in Colorado. But Wallace rejected those free-speech defenses, and instead concluded that his speech that day “was intended as, and was understood by a portion of the crowd as, a call to arms.”
  • The ban's application to presidents: Despite all of those damning findings, Wallace ruled on narrow grounds that Trump should remain on Colorado’s ballot because the constitution’s insurrectionist ban apparently doesn’t apply to presidents.
  • Vindication for January 6 committee: The judge embraced key parts of the House January 6 committee report and said Trump’s lawyers failed to discredit its findings – despite their claims that the panel was “overwhelmingly biased” against him. The January 6 committee, which was made up of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans, blamed Trump for inciting the insurrection and recommended his disqualification under the 14th Amendment.

Keep reading more takeaways here.

2 min ago

The 14th Amendment is at the center of the Colorado challenge against Trump. Here's what it says

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

A Colorado judge ruled in November that former President Donald Trump “engaged in an insurrection” on January 6, 2021, but rejected an attempt to remove him from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, finding that the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” doesn’t apply to presidents.

The 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, says American officials who take an oath to support the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.” But the Constitution doesn’t say how to enforce the ban, and it has only been applied twice since 1919 – which is why many experts view these lawsuits as long shots.

The provision explicitly bans insurrectionists from serving as US senators, representatives, and even presidential﻿l electors – but it does not say anything about presidents. It says it covers “any office, civil or military, under the United States,” and Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace ruled that this does not include the office of the presidency.

“After considering the arguments on both sides, the Court is persuaded that ‘officers of the United States,’ did not include the President of the United States,” she wrote. “It appears to the Court that for whatever reason the drafters of Section Three did not intend to include a person who had only taken the Presidential Oath.”

The major decision issued by Wallace came after judges in Minnesota and Michigan also refused to remove Trump from that state’s Republican primary ballots. Legal scholars believe these cases will, in some form, end up at the US Supreme Court. But before that, the GOP and independent voters who filed the Colorado lawsuit in coordination with a liberal watchdog group, appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court.

These three high-profile challenges against Trump, which had the backing of well-funded advocacy groups, have so far failed to remove him from a single ballot, with the 2024 primary season fast approaching.

However, the 102-page ruling in Colorado offered a searing condemnation of Trump’s conduct, labeling him as an insurrectionist who “actively primed the anger of his extremist supporters,” and “acted with the specific intent to incite political violence and direct it at the Capitol.”

Wallace concluded that “Trump engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 through incitement, and that the First Amendment does not protect Trump’s speech” at the Ellipse that day. She also found that Trump “acted with the specific intent to disrupt the Electoral College certification of President Biden’s electoral victory through unlawful means.”