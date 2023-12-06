Audio
Colorado Supreme Court oral arguments on Trump 14th Amendment case

By Dan Berman

Updated 3:02 p.m. ET, December 6, 2023
2 min ago

Colorado's Supreme Court will hear appeals today in the 14th Amendment challenge to Trump’s candidacy

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

The Colorado Supreme Court is hearing the 14th Amendment challenge to former President Donald Trump’s candidacy Wednesday afternoon.

Trump’s team and the group trying to remove him from the Colorado ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” appealed different parts of the lower-court ruling, which found that Trump “engaged in an insurrection” on January 6, 2021, but that the ban doesn’t apply to the presidency.

Many experts believe the case, which was brought by Republican and independent voters in coordination with a liberal-leaning watchdog group called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, will eventually reach the US Supreme Court in some fashion.

Colorado District Court Judge Sarah Wallace issued a stunning 102-page decision last month, that found Trump “engaged in an insurrection” on January 6, 2021, but concluded that the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” doesn’t apply to presidents, based on the text of the amendment, which was ratified in 1868 in the wake of the Civil War.

It says American officials who take an oath to support the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.” The provision explicitly bans insurrectionists from serving as US senators, representatives and even presidential electors – but it does not say anything about the presidency. It says it covers “any office, civil or military, under the United States,” and Wallace ruled that this does not include the office of the presidency.

That key finding is what the anti-Trump challengers hope the Colorado Supreme Court will overturn.

“No court should adopt an interpretation of the Constitution that has such absurd results,” the challengers wrote in their appeal filing. “Fortunately, in this case, the text and history all comport with the common-sense outcome. Section 3 does not disqualify oath-breaking insurrectionists from nearly all public offices except the highest one, nor does it give a unique free pass to insurrectionist Presidents.”

All seven justices on the Colorado Supreme Court were appointed by Democratic governors. Six of the seven subsequently won statewide retention elections to stay on the bench. The seventh was only appointed in 2021 and hasn’t faced voters yet.

Sean Grimsley, an attorney for the anti-Trump challengers, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that he was “hopeful” his appeal will prevail in overturning the “one issue” that the judge “got wrong” about who the ban does – and doesn’t – apply to.

Trump also has appealed the decision, taking issue with several of the judge’s findings, including that he “engaged” in the January 6 insurrection. Trump’s lawyers say Wallace reached the “correct” conclusion that the insurrectionist ban doesn’t apply to presidents.

However, they asked the Colorado Supreme Court to overturn her other decisions, arguing she “committed multiple grave jurisdictional and legal errors … creating new, unprecedented, and unsupported legal standards in applying” the constitutional disqualification clause.

The lawyers said in a court filing that they want these matters corrected now because of the possibility of “further review” in the case, referring to the widely expected eventual appeals to the Supreme Court.

9 min ago

14th Amendment appeal ongoing in Michigan

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Insurrection-related candidacy challenges against Trump are ongoing in other states as well.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a request to immediately take up a 14th Amendment Trump case, and instead wants the proceedings to continue at the intermediate-level appellate court, the Michigan Court of Appeals.

A district judge last month kept Trump on the ballot in the Wolverine State, and the anti-Trump challengers are appealing.

Briefs are due to the Michigan Court of Appeals by Friday, and that court could issue a ruling at any time after that.

Wednesday's one-page order from the Michigan Supreme Court noted one dissent. Justice Elizabeth Welch said she would’ve sent the case back down to the district court to hold a trial, like the one that happened in Colorado, to establish a fuller record, which then could be subjected to the appeals process.

6 min ago

Who's who in the courtroom

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

The attorneys arguing against Trump’s eligibility are Jason Murray and Eric Olson. They represent a group of Republican and independent Colorado voters, who filed the suit in September. 

Handling arguments for Trump is attorney Scott Gessler, who previously served as Colorado Secretary of State. Here is an interview he gave to CNN after winning at the trial court last month.

They'll be arguing before seven state Supreme Court justices, all of whom are Democratic appointees.

27 min ago

The 14th Amendment is at the center of the Colorado challenge against Trump. Here's what it says

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

A Colorado judge ruled last month that former President Donald Trump “engaged in an insurrection” on January 6, 2021, but rejected an attempt to remove him from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, finding that the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” doesn’t apply to presidents.

The 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, says American officials who take an oath to support the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.” But the Constitution doesn’t say how to enforce the ban, and it has only been applied twice since 1919 – which is why many experts view these lawsuits as long shots.

The provision explicitly bans insurrectionists from serving as US senators, representatives, and even presidential﻿l electors – but it does not say anything about presidents. It says it covers “any office, civil or military, under the United States,” and Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace ruled that this does not include the office of the presidency.

“After considering the arguments on both sides, the Court is persuaded that ‘officers of the United States,’ did not include the President of the United States,” she wrote. “It appears to the Court that for whatever reason the drafters of Section Three did not intend to include a person who had only taken the Presidential Oath.”

The major decision issued by Wallace came after judges in Minnesota and Michigan also refused to remove Trump from that state’s Republican primary ballots. Legal scholars believe these cases will, in some form, end up at the US Supreme Court. But before that, the GOP and independent voters who filed the Colorado lawsuit in coordination with a liberal watchdog group, appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court.

These three high-profile challenges against Trump, which had the backing of well-funded advocacy groups, have so far failed to remove him from a single ballot, with the 2024 primary season fast approaching.

However, the 102-page ruling in Colorado offered a searing condemnation of Trump’s conduct, labeling him as an insurrectionist who “actively primed the anger of his extremist supporters,” and “acted with the specific intent to incite political violence and direct it at the Capitol.”

Wallace concluded that “Trump engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 through incitement, and that the First Amendment does not protect Trump’s speech” at the Ellipse that day. She also found that Trump “acted with the specific intent to disrupt the Electoral College certification of President Biden’s electoral victory through unlawful means.”

36 min ago

Key moments from the historic Colorado disqualification trial

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Supporters of President Donald Trump flock to the National Mall by the tens of thousands for a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Supporters of President Donald Trump flock to the National Mall by the tens of thousands for a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The case against former President Donald Trump in Colorado revolved around his history of stoking political unrest, his public call for supporters to flock to Washington, DC, for a “wild” protest on January 6, and his instruction that they march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.

In the eyes of the challengers, these actions clearly rose to the level of “engaging in insurrection” against the US Constitution – which is the bar for disqualification set by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The weeklong bench trial in November featured firsthand accounts from US Capitol Police officers who were wounded fending off the pro-Trump mob on January 6, video clips of Trump’s incendiary speech before the riot and testimony from an expert on right-wing extremism who said far-right brawler groups like the Proud Boys interpreted Trump’s words as “a call to violence.”

An attorney for the challengers, Sean Grimsley, said at closing arguments that “the Constitution does not allow” Trump to return to office, no matter his standing in the polls.

“Our founders have made clear, time and again, that a candidate’s popularity does not supersede the Constitution,” Grimsley said. “The rule of law must apply whether a candidate has no chance of winning election or is a potential frontrunner. The application of Section 3 is at its most urgent when a person who has desecrated their oath to support the Constitution seeks the highest office in the land.”

Trump’s lawyers called witnesses who said his team tried to avoid violence that day and that he had authorized National Guard troops to keep DC safe on January 6.

Even before the trial, they unsuccessfully argued that the case should be thrown out because the allegations against Trump were largely based on his speech before the riot, which they claimed was protected by the First Amendment and did not meet the legal standard for inciting violence.

“They’re making up the standard so that it fits the facts of January 6,” Gessler, the Trump lawyer, said in his opening statement at the trial, adding that Trump “didn’t carry a pitchfork to the Capitol grounds, he didn’t lead a charge, he didn’t get in a fistfight with legislators,” but rather “gave a speech in which he asked people to ‘peacefully and patriotically’ go to the Capitol to protest.”

The trial was also a history lesson in the Civil War, the tumultuous Reconstruction era, the congressional debate over drafting and ratifying the 14th Amendment, and the application of its insurrectionist ban.

Indiana University law professor Gerard Magliocca, perhaps the nation’s top scholar on the provision, testified in favor of removing Trump from the ballot. He explained how thousands of former Confederates were disqualified from office, including some who never took up arms, even one congressman-elect who had only written a letter-to-the-editor advocating violence against Union troops.

1 hr 3 min ago

Colorado trial previews what could come in federal election subversion case against Trump

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters after he was endorsed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the South Texas International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 19 in Edinburg, Texas.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters after he was endorsed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the South Texas International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 19 in Edinburg, Texas. Eric Gay/AP

In some ways, the trial in Colorado that looked at whether the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” disqualifies Donald Trump from serving as president again because of his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection served as a preview of the much higher-profile federal election subversion trial against Trump that is slated for March.

In that criminal case, Trump wasn’t charged with inciting the riot, or with insurrection. But the indictment from special counsel Jack Smith quotes from Trump’s January 6 speech and describes how he fueled the violence. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

This was a major part of the Colorado case, and federal prosecutors might similarly seek to feature testimony from police officers and lawmakers who can describe how Trump’s actions obstructed the certification of the 2020 election results.

Trump’s defense in Colorado relied heavily on January 6 revisionism and featured testimony from an unrepentant US Capitol rioter and others who still maintain the 2020 election was stolen.

In terms of trial strategy, these witnesses could undercut the challengers’ argument that January 6 was an insurrection. The 14th Amendment doesn’t actually define the term.

One of the January 6 rally organizers, Amy Kremer, testified in the Colorado case that the crowd at the Ellipse was full of “patriotic, freedom-loving citizens” who were “joyful, singing and dancing,” including after Trump wrapped his remarks. After her testimony, Kremer posted online a photo of the overrun Capitol and said, “The 2020 Election was stolen!”

Trump’s lawyers say this showed that his words didn’t incite violence, a core element of his defense. Plenty of rallygoers ignored Trump’s call to go to the Capitol. Many who did march there stayed peaceful. But thousands participated in a violent riot, as highlighted earlier in the trial by two of the 140 police officers who were wounded in the melee.

One rioter, Tom Bjorklund, testified for Trump’s defense and admitted on the stand that he breached Capitol grounds, though he said he never entered the building. Bjorklund, now the Colorado GOP treasurer, hasn’t been charged with any crimes and testified that he didn’t engage in violence at the Capitol.

“It’s kind of an insult to insurrectionists around the world,” Bjorklund said. “Because Republicans just mad about an election hardly rises to the level of an insurrection.”

1 hr 3 min ago

Takeaways from the blockbuster Trump "insurrectionist ban" ruling in Colorado

Analysis from CNN's Marshall Cohen

Judge Sarah B. Wallace presides over closing arguments in a hearing for a lawsuit to keep former President Donald Trump off the state ballot on Wednesday, November 15.
Judge Sarah B. Wallace presides over closing arguments in a hearing for a lawsuit to keep former President Donald Trump off the state ballot on Wednesday, November 15. Jack Dempsey/Pool/AP

A Colorado judge on November 17 issued a stunning ruling that fell just short of removing Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. The 102-page decision was a win for Trump, but it read more like a condemnation.

Nonetheless, it’s the latest legal victory for the GOP frontrunner, who has now defended his spot on the ballot in several key states, including Michigan and Minnesota, though appeals are underway.

Now the Colorado Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday on appeals to the November ruling.

The 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, says officials who take an oath to support the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.” But the Constitution doesn’t say how to enforce the ban, and it has only been applied twice since 1919 – which is why many experts view these lawsuits as long shots.

Legal experts believe the Supreme Court will be asked to weigh in, one way or another, before the 2024 primaries begin.

The Colorado ruling isn’t binding on other courts, but it’s the most comprehensive fact-finding to date by a judge about Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. And it could factor into future challenges that are brought for the general election or even to block Trump from taking office if he wins next November.

Here are some takeaways from the major ruling in Colorado:

Trump engaged in insurrection, judge says Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace concluded – based on testimony of US Capitol Police officers, lawmakers, clips from Trump’s January 6, 2021, speech and expert testimony about right-wing extremism – that Trump engaged in the January 6 insurrection.

This was a major legal hurdle that the challengers were able to overcome. And it’s the first time that any court in the country has ruled that Trump engaged in the insurrection, a watershed moment in the quest for accountability for January 6.

Wallace determined that Trump “actively primed the anger of his extremist supporters” and “acted with the specific intent to incite political violence and direct it at the Capitol.”

She also found that Trump “acted with the specific intent to disrupt the Electoral College certification of President Biden’s electoral victory through unlawful means.”

While this lawsuit is not a criminal case, it is a highly notable finding. It aligns closely with the federal criminal charges filed by special counsel Jack Smith, who accused Trump of illegally obstructing the Electoral College proceedings.

It’s unclear how this could impact the criminal case. But very few judges in the country have examined Trump’s post-election conduct as closely as Wallace has in this litigation.

Keep reading takeaways here.