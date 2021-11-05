Colin Powell's death last month was met with an outpouring of grief from former and current leaders, including President Biden who described Powell a "dear friend" and a dedicated public servant who broke barriers.

"Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation's strength and security above all. Having fought in wars, he understood better than anyone that military might alone was not enough to maintain our peace and prosperity. From his front-seat view of history, advising presidents and shaping our nation's policies, Colin led with his personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country strong. Time and again, he put country before self, before party, before all else — in uniform and out — and it earned him the universal respect of the American people," Biden said.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served alongside Powell under Bush, said in a statement that he was "deeply saddened to learn that America has lost a leader and statesman. General Powell had a remarkably distinguished career, and I was fortunate to work with him." Cheney added that Powell was a "trailblazer and role model."

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Powell's predecessor at the department, remembered him on Monday as "a wise and principled man, a loyal friend, and one of the kindest people I have ever met."

"Although we grew up in different contexts, we bonded over our family's immigrant stories, our deep love of America, and our belief in the importance of public service," she said in a statement.

Condoleezza Rice, who succeeded Powell at State following his retirement in 2005, said on Monday that he "was a trusted colleague and a dear friend through some very challenging times," adding in her own statement that "much of his legacy will live on in the countless number of young lives he touched."

And Antony Blinken, the current officeholder, said Monday that Powell "gave the State Department the very best of his leadership, his experience, his patriotism."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in remarks on Monday that in Powell he "lost a tremendous personal friend and mentor."

"He always made time for me and I could always go to him with tough issues. He always had great counsel. We will certainly miss him," said Austin, who himself made history earlier this year as the first Black defense secretary.