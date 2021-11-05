Follow CNN Politics
Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

1937-2021

Remembering Colin Powell

Ethiopia crisis deepens

Live Updates

The funeral of Colin Powell

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 11:09 a.m. ET, November 5, 2021
1 min ago

Powell opened up to journalist Bob Woodward about his health struggles

From CNN's Jamie Gangel and Jeremy Herb

Colin Powell opened up to journalist Bob Woodward about his health struggles in what may have been his last interview before his death.

"Don't say no and don't feel sorry for me, for God's sakes. I'm (almost) 85 years old," Powell said after telling Woodward about battling multiple myeloma for nearly two years. "I haven't lost a day of life fighting these two diseases. I'm in good shape."

Powell, the first Black US secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died on Oct. 18 from complications from Covid-19 at the age of 84. Multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, suppresses the body's immune response. He also had Parkinson's.

Powell continued, "I've taken lots of exams and I get there on my own. I drive up in my Corvette, get out of the Corvette and go into the hospital. I also go to a clinic to get the blood tests taken. I don't advertise it, I don't make an announcement about it, but most of my friends know it."

CNN obtained audio of Woodward's July 12 phone interview with Powell for Woodward's latest book on former President Donald Trump, "Peril."

In the July interview, Woodward discussed Powell's views on war and his moniker as "a reluctant warrior."

"Whenever that is asked of me, I say, true. I am a reluctant warrior. I don't like wars. I don't want to be a warrior," Powell said. "But remember the other thing that is well-known about me. And that is we go to a war, and I will do everything I can to beat the crap out of somebody, and win."

"That's known as the Powell doctrine by the way," he added.

Read more here.

10 min ago

A funeral will be held this morning for Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, will be honored at a funeral service today at noon ET at the Washington National Cathedral.

Powell died last month from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19," the Powell family wrote on Facebook, noting he was fully vaccinated.

Powell also had multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body's immune response, as well as Parkinson's, Peggy Cifrino, Powell's longtime chief of staff, confirmed to CNN. Even if fully vaccinated against Covid-19, those who are immunocompromised are at greater risk from the virus.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the family said.

Powell was a distinguished and trailblazing professional soldier whose career took him from combat duty in Vietnam to becoming the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan's presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.

His national popularity soared in the aftermath of the US-led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s, he was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States. But his reputation would be forever stained when, as George W. Bush's first secretary of state, he pushed faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for the Iraq War, which he would later call a "blot" on his record.

Ahead of today's coverage on Powell's funeral, read more about his life and career below:

CNN's Devan Cole contributed reporting to this post.

4 min ago

Heres's how Biden described his friendship with Colin Powell

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Then-Secretary of State-designate Colin Powell, left, and then-Sen. Joe Biden, pose for photographers on Capitol Hill in January 2001.
Then-Secretary of State-designate Colin Powell, left, and then-Sen. Joe Biden, pose for photographers on Capitol Hill in January 2001. (Dennis Cook/AP)

President Biden is expected to be among those attending Colin Powell's funeral today at the Washington National Cathedral.

On Oct. 18, when Powell's death was announced, Biden called him a dear friend and a patriot, as well as a strong proponent of education, during an event at the White House Monday honoring the 2020 and 2021 National Teacher of the Year.

“I became friends, and Jill as well, but I became friends with Colin Powell, who we just lost. Think of where Colin Powell, he’s not only a dear friend and a patriot, one of our great military leaders and a man of overwhelming decency. But this is a guy born the son of immigrants in New York City, raised in Harlem in the South Bronx. A graduate from the City College of New York, and he rose to the highest ranks not only in the military, but also in areas of foreign policy and statecraft,” Biden said.

“This is a guy who we talk about who had teachers who looked at this African American kid and said you can do anything,” Biden added. 

The President previously released a statement on Powell’s death and ordered the flags flying over the White House and all federal buildings to half-staff until sunset on Friday to honor the life and legacy of Powell. 

12 min ago

A look back at Powell's military career

From CNN's Devan Cole

Colin Powell, chairman of the US Joint Chief of Staff, makes a point about the entrenched Iraqi troops in Kuwait during a briefing at the Pentagon in January 1991.
Colin Powell, chairman of the US Joint Chief of Staff, makes a point about the entrenched Iraqi troops in Kuwait during a briefing at the Pentagon in January 1991. J.David Ake/AFP/Getty Images

Colin Luther Powell was born April 5, 1937, in Harlem, New York, to Jamaican immigrants. After growing up in the South Bronx, Powell attended school at the City College of New York, where he participated in ROTC, leading the precision drill team and attaining the top rank offered by the corps, cadet colonel.

"I liked the structure and the discipline of the military," Powell said, according to a CNN profile of him in the early 2000s. "I felt somewhat distinctive wearing a uniform. I hadn't been distinctive in much else."

He entered the US Army after graduating in 1958, and later served two tours in South Vietnam during the 1960s, where he was wounded twice, including during a helicopter crash in which he rescued two soldiers. He stayed in the Army after returning home, attending the National War College and rising in leadership. He was promoted to brigadier general in 1979, appointed as Reagan's final national security adviser in 1987 and was tapped by the elder Bush in 1989 to head the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Powell's tenure in the elder Bush's administration was marked by his involvement in some of the most notable American military actions of the late 20th century, including the 1989 Panama operation, the 1991 Gulf War and the US humanitarian intervention in Somalia, though he retired from the Army days before the disastrous Battle of Mogadishu.

Although Powell was initially reluctant to commit US troops when Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, he became one of the administration's most trusted spokesmen when the assault on Saddam Hussein's army finally came.

"First we're going to cut it off. Then we're going to kill it," Powell famously said at a news conference at the time, referring to the Iraqi army.

Following the assault, Powell became something of a national hero, enjoying a 71% favorability rating in the first few years after the war. His efforts during the war also earned him two prominent awards: a Congressional Gold Medal in March 1991 "in recognition of his exemplary performance in planning and coordinating" the US response to Iraq's invasion, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As the elder Bush presented Powell with the award at a White House ceremony in 1991, he said the general's "deep compassion for every one of the thousands of men and women under (his) command will always be remembered."

During Powell's time in the military, which lasted until 1993, he also received a number of other notable awards, including the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. He received his fourth star in 1989, becoming the second African American to rise to that rank.

In addition to the military awards, Powell also received the President's Citizens Medal, the Secretary of State Distinguished Service Medal, and the Secretary of Energy Distinguished Service Medal, as well as a second Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarded with distinction, from President Bill Clinton.

29 min ago

Leaders honored Powell as a "trailblazer and role model"

From CNN's Devan Cole

Colin Powell's death last month was met with an outpouring of grief from former and current leaders, including President Biden who described Powell a "dear friend" and a dedicated public servant who broke barriers.

"Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation's strength and security above all. Having fought in wars, he understood better than anyone that military might alone was not enough to maintain our peace and prosperity. From his front-seat view of history, advising presidents and shaping our nation's policies, Colin led with his personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country strong. Time and again, he put country before self, before party, before all else — in uniform and out — and it earned him the universal respect of the American people," Biden said.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served alongside Powell under Bush, said in a statement that he was "deeply saddened to learn that America has lost a leader and statesman. General Powell had a remarkably distinguished career, and I was fortunate to work with him." Cheney added that Powell was a "trailblazer and role model."

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Powell's predecessor at the department, remembered him on Monday as "a wise and principled man, a loyal friend, and one of the kindest people I have ever met."

"Although we grew up in different contexts, we bonded over our family's immigrant stories, our deep love of America, and our belief in the importance of public service," she said in a statement.

Condoleezza Rice, who succeeded Powell at State following his retirement in 2005, said on Monday that he "was a trusted colleague and a dear friend through some very challenging times," adding in her own statement that "much of his legacy will live on in the countless number of young lives he touched."

And Antony Blinken, the current officeholder, said Monday that Powell "gave the State Department the very best of his leadership, his experience, his patriotism."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in remarks on Monday that in Powell he "lost a tremendous personal friend and mentor."

"He always made time for me and I could always go to him with tough issues. He always had great counsel. We will certainly miss him," said Austin, who himself made history earlier this year as the first Black defense secretary.