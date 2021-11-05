Powell's son: He was a "great leader because he was a great follower" and willing to do what he asked of others

(CNN)

Michael Powell, Colin Powell's son, painted a picture of what his father was like at home, when he wasn't making major decisions on the world stage. He called his father a "great lion with a big heart."

"Dad was famous for his 13 rules, but our family life was unregimented. No morning revelry or marching drills. It was a warm and joyous and loving home anchored by our strong and graceful mother Alma," he said during his father's funeral service held at the Washington National Cathedral.

"Our parents taught us right. They taught us wrong, and they taught us to take responsibility for our actions and never to blame others. Disappointing them was the worst punishment you could imagine. My father is frequently remembered as a problem-solver while his solutions to world problems may have been elegant. His fixes around the house were a bit more kludge."

Powell said his father had a "passion for people" and this was evident through his interactions with others.

"His zest for life derived from his endless passion for people. He was genuinely interested in everyone he met. He loved the hot dog vendor, a bank teller, a janitor and a student as much as any world leader," he said.

He went on to reflect on the leadership of his father and the impact he had in the roles he served.

"Colin Powell was a great leader because he was a great follower. He knew you could not ask your troops to do anything you were unwilling to do yourself," he said.

He continued further in his remarks: "The example of Colin Powell does not call on us to emulate his resume which is too formidable for mere mortals. It is to emulate his character and his example as a human being that we can strive to do that. We can choose to be good."

"My father made a monumental difference. He lived, he lived well. I've heard it asked, 'Are we still making his kind?' I believe the answer to that question is up to us. To honor his legacy, I hope we do more than consign him to the history books. I hope we recommit ourselves to being a nation where we are still making his kind," he added.

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi contributed reporting to this post.