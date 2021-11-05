CNN's Wolf Blitzer calls Powell's funeral "a rare moment of bipartisanship here in Washington"
Reporting from outside the Washington National Cathedral, CNN's Wolf Blitzer described today's funeral service in honor of Colin Powell as a "very poignant moment" that will put bipartisanship on display, as leaders from both parties gather to pay their respects.
"This is a rare moment of bipartisanship here in Washington right now at this very, very poignant moment," Blitzer said.
President Biden will be attending the service as will former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
"Because the life, the remarkable life, of general and secretary Colin Powell was itself a bipartisan journey," CNN's John King said. "You're watching the Bushes in there, you're watching the Clintons in there. The Obamas will be here. President Biden is on his way here. Members of Congress and administrations, Democratic and Republican, hugging, saying hello."
King continued: "That was one of the great strengths of Colin Powell. He listened. He respected, perhaps even more so with people who disagreed with him. He took the time to get to know why."
"He put country first, America came first, not your political party," he said.
31 min ago
Here's who is attending and speaking in today's service
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
Gen. Colin Powell, the late former secretary of state and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, will be honored this morning at a private funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.
Though he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Powell, who had multiple myeloma and Parkinson's, was immunocompromised, putting him at greater risk to the virus.
Family, friends and numerous military and congressional leaders are expected to attend Powell's funeral scheduled for noon ET.
President Biden, who recently returned from an international trip, and first lady Jill Biden plan to attend the funeral service, according to the White House.
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, will also be attendance, as will former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The ceremony, which will be closed to the public, will include tributes from Richard Armitage, who served for a time as Powell's deputy secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, who served as secretary of state in the Bill Clinton administration, and Powell's son, Michael.
Coronavirus safety measures will be followed to protect the health of the attendees, according to the cathedral, which has hosted the funerals of top Washington officials and public servants.
48 min ago
CNN medical analyst said Powell represented the country's most vulnerable to Covid-19
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, said Colin Powell represented the "most vulnerable population" in America.
“General Powell represented our most vulnerable population in this country. He was over the age of 80, he had cancer, and a treatment for his cancer made him vulnerable," Reiner told CNN's Newsroom with Jim Sciutto and Erica Hill on Oct. 18, the day Powell's death was reported.
Powell's family announced his death on Facebook saying he died from complications from Covid-19. He was 84 and had been vaccinated. A source familiar with the matter later told CNN he had multiple myeloma – a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune response.
Reiner said Powell's death emphasized the need for all Americans to get vaccinated, to "protect our treasures" like Powell.
"So, when we try and convince young people – who feel that they are low risk from the virus itself – why they need to be vaccinated, it’s to protect our treasures, our people like General Powell, our grandparents, because while, you know, a 25-year-old may do quite well with the infection, if they spread it to someone like General Powell, they will not. That is the imperative for vaccination in this country," Reiner said.
Remember: For fully vaccinated Americans, the risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 is low – much lower than the risk for unvaccinated people. But in those rare cases when a fully vaccinated person gets infected, data suggests it is older adults and those with multiple underlying medical conditions who are most at risk of serious illness.
2 min ago
Months before he died, Powell said he no longer considered himself a member of the Republican Party
From CNN's Devan Cole
After leaving the Bush administration, Colin Powell returned to private life. He joined the renowned venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins in 2005, where he worked as a strategic adviser until his death. For a time, he gave speeches at "Get Motivated!" business seminars, and he authored his 2012 memoir.
Though the large majority of Powell's time as a public servant was spent in Republican administrations, the later years of his life saw him supporting Democratic presidential candidates and harshly criticizing top Republican leaders.
By 2008, the longtime Republican's coveted presidential endorsement went to another party when he announced his support for Obama's White House bid.
At the time, he touted Obama's "ability to inspire" and the "inclusive nature of his campaign," while criticizing attacks on the Illinois senator by Republican presidential nominee John McCain's campaign as "inappropriate." He was later named an honorary co-chair of Obama's inauguration and endorsed him again in 2012.
Powell went on to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016 over Donald Trump, whom he had strongly condemned as a "national disgrace and an international pariah."
In an extraordinary move that year, three presidential electors in Washington state cast votes for Powell rather than Clinton, resulting in state fines that were later upheld by the Supreme Court.
He again snubbed Trump in 2020 during the President's second campaign, announcing his support for Joe Biden in June of that year while blasting Trump's presidency.
"We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has drifted away from it," he told CNN, adding that he "certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year." The retired general later delivered an address in support of Biden during the Democratic National Convention.
And after Trump incited a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol in early Jan. 2021, Powell told CNN that he no longer considered himself a Republican, with the longtime grandee of the GOP saying he was now simply watching events unfold in a country he long served.
"I can no longer call myself a fellow Republican. I'm not a fellow of anything right now," he told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on "GPS." "I'm just a citizen who has voted Republican, voted Democrat throughout my entire career. And right now, I'm just watching my country and not concerned with parties."
1 hr 1 min ago
Bush described his former secretary of state as "highly respected at home and abroad"
Bush said he was "deeply saddened" by Powell's death and called him "highly respected at home and abroad."
Read the full statement below:
"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man."
1 hr 10 min ago
Powell served as the country's top diplomat during a turbulent time
From CNN's Devan Cole
Colin Powell was former President George W. Bush's first Cabinet selection when he was announced as the 43rd President's nomination for secretary of state, and with his expertise in foreign policy and widespread popularity, he was unanimously confirmed by the Senate.
He shared Bush's reluctance to project military strength across the globe, a view that was quickly displaced by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. As Bush's top diplomat, he was tasked with building international support for the War on Terror, including the Afghanistan War, but it was his involvement in the administration's push for intervention in Iraq, over the concerns of many of America's longtime allies, for which his tenure at State would become best known.
In February 2003, Powell delivered a speech before the United Nations in which he presented evidence that the US intelligence community said proved Iraq had misled inspectors and hid weapons of mass destruction.
"There can be no doubt," Powell warned, "that Saddam Hussein has biological weapons and the capability to rapidly produce more, many more."
Inspectors, however, later found no such weaponry in Iraq, and two years after Powell's UN speech, a government report said the intelligence community was "dead wrong" in its assessments of Iraq's weapons of mass destruction capabilities before the US invasion.
But the damage was already done — to both Iraq, which the US went to war with just six weeks after Powell's speech, and to the reputation of the once highly popular statesman, who was reportedly told by Cheney before the UN speech: "You've got high poll ratings; you can afford to lose a few points."
Powell, who left the State Department in early 2005 after submitting his resignation to Bush the previous year, later called his UN speech a "blot" that will forever be on his record.
"I regret it now because the information was wrong — of course I do," he told CNN's Larry King in 2010. "But I will always be seen as the one who made the case before the international community."
"I swayed public opinion, there's no question about it," he added, referring to how influential his speech was on public support for the invasion.
In his 2012 memoir, "It Worked for Me," Powell again acknowledged the speech, writing that his account of it in the book would likely be the last he publicly made.
"I am mad mostly at myself for not having smelled the problem. My instincts failed me," he wrote, referring to the report he used that contained faulty evidence of supposed Iraqi WMDs. "It was by no means my first, but it was one of my most momentous failures, the one with the widest-ranging impact."
"The event will earn a prominent paragraph in my obituary," Powell wrote.
1 hr 22 min ago
Powell opened up to journalist Bob Woodward about his health struggles
From CNN's Jamie Gangel and Jeremy Herb
Colin Powell opened up to journalist Bob Woodward about his health struggles in what may have been his last interview before his death.
"Don't say no and don't feel sorry for me, for God's sakes. I'm (almost) 85 years old," Powell said after telling Woodward about battling multiple myeloma for nearly two years. "I haven't lost a day of life fighting these two diseases. I'm in good shape."
Powell, the first Black US secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died on Oct. 18 from complications from Covid-19 at the age of 84. Multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, suppresses the body's immune response. He also had Parkinson's.
Powell continued, "I've taken lots of exams and I get there on my own. I drive up in my Corvette, get out of the Corvette and go into the hospital. I also go to a clinic to get the blood tests taken. I don't advertise it, I don't make an announcement about it, but most of my friends know it."
CNN obtained audio of Woodward's July 12 phone interview with Powell for Woodward's latest book on former President Donald Trump, "Peril."
In the July interview, Woodward discussed Powell's views on war and his moniker as "a reluctant warrior."
"Whenever that is asked of me, I say, true. I am a reluctant warrior. I don't like wars. I don't want to be a warrior," Powell said. "But remember the other thing that is well-known about me. And that is we go to a war, and I will do everything I can to beat the crap out of somebody, and win."
"That's known as the Powell doctrine by the way," he added.
Powell also had multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body's immune response, as well as Parkinson's, Peggy Cifrino, Powell's longtime chief of staff, confirmed to CNN. Even if fully vaccinated against Covid-19, those who are immunocompromised are at greater risk from the virus.
"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the family said.
Powell was a distinguished and trailblazing professional soldier whose career took him from combat duty in Vietnam to becoming the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan's presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.
His national popularity soared in the aftermath of the US-led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s, he was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States. But his reputation would be forever stained when, as George W. Bush's first secretary of state, he pushed faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for the Iraq War, which he would later call a "blot" on his record.
Ahead of today's coverage on Powell's funeral, read more about his life and career below:
CNN's Devan Cole contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 25 min ago
Heres's how Biden described his friendship with Colin Powell
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
President Biden is expected to be among those attending Colin Powell's funeral today at the Washington National Cathedral.
On Oct. 18, when Powell's death was announced, Biden called him a dear friend and a patriot, as well as a strong proponent of education, during an event at the White House Monday honoring the 2020 and 2021 National Teacher of the Year.
“I became friends, and Jill as well, but I became friends with Colin Powell, who we just lost. Think of where Colin Powell, he’s not only a dear friend and a patriot, one of our great military leaders and a man of overwhelming decency. But this is a guy born the son of immigrants in New York City, raised in Harlem in the South Bronx. A graduate from the City College of New York, and he rose to the highest ranks not only in the military, but also in areas of foreign policy and statecraft,” Biden said.
“This is a guy who we talk about who had teachers who looked at this African American kid and said you can do anything,” Biden added.
The President previously released a statement on Powell’s death and ordered the flags flying over the White House and all federal buildings to half-staff until sunset on Friday to honor the life and legacy of Powell.