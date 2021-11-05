Bob Marley and ABBA: Prelude music was a nod to Powell's heritage and musical favorites
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
The musical selections for the funeral's organ and brass prelude were a mix of patriotic songs, religious hymns, and popular music, including Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” a nod to Colin Powell's Jamaican heritage, and ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” as Powell was a noted fan of the Swedish pop group.
CNN's Suzanne Malveaux said she spoke to Powell’s longtime aide Peggy Cifrino, who told her a story about how Powell attended the premiere of the Broadway show “Mamma Mia!”
“The music played. He went — he got up out of his seat, went down the aisle, sashaying, dancing to 'Dancing Queen,'” Malveaux said. “…Gen. Powell knew all the words to the songs.”
“So he just really was a lot of fun, very eclectic taste in music, entertainment, and really very accessible to folks who knew him," she added.
2 hr 11 min ago
President Biden has arrived at the cathedral for Colin Powell's funeral service
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Veronica Stracqualursi
President Biden’s motorcade has arrived at Washington National Cathedral.
The Bidens are set to sit in the front row with former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well as former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, and Sec. Hillary Clinton.
Former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice and the current Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also in attendance, along with current Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley.
Former President Bill Clinton, who was recently hospitalized, is not in attendance for the memorial service.
The funeral is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET.
2 hr 20 min ago
Colin Powell's funeral will start soon. Here's a look back at some key moments from his career.
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, will be honored soon in a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral. Powell was also the youngest person and first African-American to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Although he served in a Republican administration, later in his public life, he would grow disillusioned with the party's rightward lurch and would use his political capital to help elect Democrats to the White House, most notably Barack Obama, the first Black president whom Powell endorsed in the final weeks of the 2008 campaign.
Here's a look back at some key moments from his career as secretary of state and beyond:
CNN's Devan Cole contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 56 min ago
CNN's Wolf Blitzer calls Powell's funeral "a rare moment of bipartisanship here in Washington"
Reporting from outside the Washington National Cathedral, CNN's Wolf Blitzer described today's funeral service in honor of Colin Powell as a "very poignant moment" that will put bipartisanship on display, as leaders from both parties gather to pay their respects.
"This is a rare moment of bipartisanship here in Washington right now at this very, very poignant moment," Blitzer said.
President Biden will be attending the service as will former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
"Because the life, the remarkable life, of general and secretary Colin Powell was itself a bipartisan journey," CNN's John King said. "You're watching the Bushes in there, you're watching the Clintons in there. The Obamas will be here. President Biden is on his way here. Members of Congress and administrations, Democratic and Republican, hugging, saying hello."
King continued: "That was one of the great strengths of Colin Powell. He listened. He respected, perhaps even more so with people who disagreed with him. He took the time to get to know why."
"He put country first, America came first, not your political party," he said.
2 hr 19 min ago
Here's who is attending and speaking in today's service
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
Gen. Colin Powell, the late former secretary of state and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, will be honored this morning at a private funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.
Though he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Powell, who had multiple myeloma and Parkinson's, was immunocompromised, putting him at greater risk to the virus.
Family, friends and numerous military and congressional leaders are expected to attend Powell's funeral scheduled for noon ET.
President Biden, who recently returned from an international trip, and first lady Jill Biden plan to attend the funeral service, according to the White House.
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, will also be attendance, as will former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The ceremony, which will be closed to the public, will include tributes from Richard Armitage, who served for a time as Powell's deputy secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, who served as secretary of state in the Bill Clinton administration, and Powell's son, Michael.
Coronavirus safety measures will be followed to protect the health of the attendees, according to the cathedral, which has hosted the funerals of top Washington officials and public servants.
2 hr 37 min ago
CNN medical analyst said Powell represented the country's most vulnerable to Covid-19
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, said Colin Powell represented the "most vulnerable population" in America.
“General Powell represented our most vulnerable population in this country. He was over the age of 80, he had cancer, and a treatment for his cancer made him vulnerable," Reiner told CNN's Newsroom with Jim Sciutto and Erica Hill on Oct. 18, the day Powell's death was reported.
Powell's family announced his death on Facebook saying he died from complications from Covid-19. He was 84 and had been vaccinated. A source familiar with the matter later told CNN he had multiple myeloma – a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune response.
Reiner said Powell's death emphasized the need for all Americans to get vaccinated, to "protect our treasures" like Powell.
"So, when we try and convince young people – who feel that they are low risk from the virus itself – why they need to be vaccinated, it’s to protect our treasures, our people like General Powell, our grandparents, because while, you know, a 25-year-old may do quite well with the infection, if they spread it to someone like General Powell, they will not. That is the imperative for vaccination in this country," Reiner said.
Remember: For fully vaccinated Americans, the risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 is low – much lower than the risk for unvaccinated people. But in those rare cases when a fully vaccinated person gets infected, data suggests it is older adults and those with multiple underlying medical conditions who are most at risk of serious illness.
1 hr 50 min ago
Months before he died, Powell said he no longer considered himself a member of the Republican Party
From CNN's Devan Cole
After leaving the Bush administration, Colin Powell returned to private life. He joined the renowned venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins in 2005, where he worked as a strategic adviser until his death. For a time, he gave speeches at "Get Motivated!" business seminars, and he authored his 2012 memoir.
Though the large majority of Powell's time as a public servant was spent in Republican administrations, the later years of his life saw him supporting Democratic presidential candidates and harshly criticizing top Republican leaders.
By 2008, the longtime Republican's coveted presidential endorsement went to another party when he announced his support for Obama's White House bid.
At the time, he touted Obama's "ability to inspire" and the "inclusive nature of his campaign," while criticizing attacks on the Illinois senator by Republican presidential nominee John McCain's campaign as "inappropriate." He was later named an honorary co-chair of Obama's inauguration and endorsed him again in 2012.
Powell went on to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016 over Donald Trump, whom he had strongly condemned as a "national disgrace and an international pariah."
In an extraordinary move that year, three presidential electors in Washington state cast votes for Powell rather than Clinton, resulting in state fines that were later upheld by the Supreme Court.
He again snubbed Trump in 2020 during the President's second campaign, announcing his support for Joe Biden in June of that year while blasting Trump's presidency.
"We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has drifted away from it," he told CNN, adding that he "certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year." The retired general later delivered an address in support of Biden during the Democratic National Convention.
And after Trump incited a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol in early Jan. 2021, Powell told CNN that he no longer considered himself a Republican, with the longtime grandee of the GOP saying he was now simply watching events unfold in a country he long served.
"I can no longer call myself a fellow Republican. I'm not a fellow of anything right now," he told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on "GPS." "I'm just a citizen who has voted Republican, voted Democrat throughout my entire career. And right now, I'm just watching my country and not concerned with parties."
2 hr 49 min ago
Bush described his former secretary of state as "highly respected at home and abroad"
Bush said he was "deeply saddened" by Powell's death and called him "highly respected at home and abroad."
Read the full statement below:
"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man."
2 hr 58 min ago
Powell served as the country's top diplomat during a turbulent time
From CNN's Devan Cole
Colin Powell was former President George W. Bush's first Cabinet selection when he was announced as the 43rd President's nomination for secretary of state, and with his expertise in foreign policy and widespread popularity, he was unanimously confirmed by the Senate.
He shared Bush's reluctance to project military strength across the globe, a view that was quickly displaced by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. As Bush's top diplomat, he was tasked with building international support for the War on Terror, including the Afghanistan War, but it was his involvement in the administration's push for intervention in Iraq, over the concerns of many of America's longtime allies, for which his tenure at State would become best known.
In February 2003, Powell delivered a speech before the United Nations in which he presented evidence that the US intelligence community said proved Iraq had misled inspectors and hid weapons of mass destruction.
"There can be no doubt," Powell warned, "that Saddam Hussein has biological weapons and the capability to rapidly produce more, many more."
Inspectors, however, later found no such weaponry in Iraq, and two years after Powell's UN speech, a government report said the intelligence community was "dead wrong" in its assessments of Iraq's weapons of mass destruction capabilities before the US invasion.
But the damage was already done — to both Iraq, which the US went to war with just six weeks after Powell's speech, and to the reputation of the once highly popular statesman, who was reportedly told by Cheney before the UN speech: "You've got high poll ratings; you can afford to lose a few points."
Powell, who left the State Department in early 2005 after submitting his resignation to Bush the previous year, later called his UN speech a "blot" that will forever be on his record.
"I regret it now because the information was wrong — of course I do," he told CNN's Larry King in 2010. "But I will always be seen as the one who made the case before the international community."
"I swayed public opinion, there's no question about it," he added, referring to how influential his speech was on public support for the invasion.
In his 2012 memoir, "It Worked for Me," Powell again acknowledged the speech, writing that his account of it in the book would likely be the last he publicly made.
"I am mad mostly at myself for not having smelled the problem. My instincts failed me," he wrote, referring to the report he used that contained faulty evidence of supposed Iraqi WMDs. "It was by no means my first, but it was one of my most momentous failures, the one with the widest-ranging impact."
"The event will earn a prominent paragraph in my obituary," Powell wrote.