Secretary of State Antony Blinken remembered the life of former Secretary of State Colin Powell during remarks from the State Department.
"Secretary Powell was simply and completely a leader, and he knew how to build a strong and united team," Blinken said.
"He gave the State Department the very best of his leadership. His experience, his patriotism. He gave us his decency, and the State Department loved him for it," he continued.
Blinken noted how Powell treated his workforce with respect and did not really care for hierarchy.
"'Secretary Powell trusted the career workforce here. He empowered them. He made sure that the desk officer, who knew a particular country or issue most deeply, was the one who got to brief him or the President. He told his staff that they didn't need to worry about getting him fancy lunches— hamburgers and hot dogs were just fine. When he hopped on to the elevator, he would pull others on with him. He didn't bother with formalities and he wasn't overly concerned with hierarchy either. He wanted to hear from everyone. He walked around the building, dropping into offices unannounced, asking what people needed, making sure they knew he was counting on them. Secretary Powell was simply and completely a leader and he knew how to build a strong and united team," Blinken said.
Blinken continued, "He treated people the way he expected them to treat each other, and he made sure that they knew he would always have their back. The result was that his people would walk through walls for him."
Powell made history during the Bush administration, becoming the first Black secretary of state. When he was sworn in as Bush's secretary of state in 2001, he became the highest-ranking Black public official to date in the country, standing fourth in the presidential line of succession.