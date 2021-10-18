The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has released a statement on the passing of Colin Powell.

“Colin Powell lived a life of honor and integrity,” the statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson said. “A four-star general, the first Black US Secretary of State, and an NAACP Spingarn Medal recipient."

“He was a good man who inspired many,” Johnson went on to say. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time.”

Powell was also the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan's presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.