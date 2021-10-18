George W. Bush reacts to Colin Powell's death

Former Republican President George W. Bush just released a statement reacting to the death of his former Secretary of State Colin Powell.
Bush said he was "deeply saddened" by Powell's death and called him "highly respected at home and abroad."
Read the full statement below:
"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man."