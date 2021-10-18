Powell had Parkinson's in addition to cancer, his longtime chief of staff says 

Peggy Cifrino, Colin Powell's longtime chief of staff, confirms to CNN that "in addition to multiple myeloma, Colin Powell also had Parkinson’s which put him at high risk with an immuno compromised system."

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body's immune response.

Cifrino also confirmed that Powell was vaccinated early on with the Pfizer vaccine and had his second shot in February.

She said he was scheduled to get his booster shot this past week, but that was when he fell ill so he wasn’t able to receive it.

Remember: For fully vaccinated Americans, the risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 is low – much lower than the risk for unvaccinated people. But in those rare cases when a fully vaccinated person gets infected, data suggests it is older adults and those with multiple underlying medical conditions who are most at risk of serious illness.