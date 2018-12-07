Special counsel Robert Mueller revealed Friday that a Russian national who claimed to be well-connected in Moscow spoke with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen in 2015 and offered “political synergy” with the Trump campaign.

Cohen spoke with the Russian national in November 2015, around the same time he was working on separate efforts to land a lucrative real estate deal for the Trump Organization in Moscow. The Russian is not named in the court filings. A footnote makes clear the individual was not Felix Sater and was separate from the project Sater and Cohen were working on.

The Russian national “claimed to be a ‘trusted person’ in the Russian Federation who could offer the campaign ‘political synergy’ and ‘synergy on a government level,’” according to the court filing from Mueller’s prosecutors.

The Russian also “repeatedly proposed” a meeting between candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, prosecutors said, and told Cohen that a meeting could be fruitful “not only in political but in a business dimension as well.”

Trump and Putin never ended up meeting during the campaign, Mueller’s team said. Cohen decided not to pursue the outreach because he was already working on the other Trump Tower Moscow project, according to Mueller.

Cohen provided this information to Mueller’s office during his voluntary interviews, the filing said.

It’s unclear who Cohen spoke to. The Washington Post previously reported that a Russian billionaire reached out to Cohen in October 2015 to talk about real estate deals, but some details don’t match the interactions mentioned in the Mueller filing.