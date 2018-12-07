Paul Manafort testified to a federal grand jury twice in the past six weeks, special counsel Robert Mueller’s office said in a filing Friday.

Why this matters: The grand jury appearances suggest that prosecutors were using Manafort to build a criminal case against someone else.

The dates where Manafort “was called to testify before the grand jury” were on October 26 and November 2 — mere days before prosecutors told Manafort’s team they believed he had lied “in multiple ways and on multiple occasions.”

Outside of the grand jury, Manafort met with prosecutors from the Special Counsel’s Office, FBI and other Department of Justice prosecutors a total of 12 times. Three of those meetings happened before Manafort pleaded guilty, in mid-September.

After Mueller told Manafort’s team they believed he had lied on Nov. 8, the lawyers went back and forth over the alleged breach throughout November, until prosecutors revealed their accusation last week.