Without explanation, Trump tweets: "Totally clears the President"
As news outlets (including CNN) cover the Michael Cohen memos, President Trump just tweeted, "Totally clears the President. Thank you!"
He did not offer further explanation of his comment.
Cohen previously served as President Trump's personal attorney. He famously once declared he would "take a bullet" for Trump.
Mueller’s memo lays out how the Trump Tower Moscow project is relevant to Russia election meddling
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sentencing memo lays out how the Trump Tower Moscow project is relevant to Russia’s election meddling during the 2016 campaign.
The special counsel’s office said the fact that Cohen continued to work on the Trump Tower Moscow project through June 2016, not ending in January as he falsely testified — and discuss it with Trump — was material to both the ongoing congressional and special counsel investigations, noting in particular that “it occurred at a time of sustained efforts by the Russian government to interfere with the U.S. presidential election.”
The special counsel memo states that Cohen’s false statements to investigators about the Trump Tower Moscow project “obscured the fact that the Moscow Project was a lucrative business opportunity that sought, and likely required, the assistance of the Russian government.”
Mueller argues that the false timeline that Cohen laid out publicly and in his testimony — that the Trump Tower Moscow discussions ended in January 2016 — was a deliberate effort to limit the investigations into Russia’s election interference.
More on the Moscow Trump Tower: Last week, Mueller made a case that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen was negotiating to build a Trump Tower in Moscow into June 2016 — long after it was clear that his boss would win the GOP nomination and in contravention of the President's statements that he had no business ties with Russia.
Michael Cohen is the 3rd person in Trump's orbit accused of lying to Mueller
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Michael Cohen is the third person in Trump’s orbit accused of lying to Mueller even after offering to help the investigation. Mueller’s team said that during their first meeting, Cohen lied about the unsuccessful Trump Tower proposal in Russia.
During an August 2018 meeting with Mueller, Cohen “voluntarily provided information relevant to other aspects of the (special counsel office’s) ongoing investigation, but when asked questions about the Moscow Project, Cohen provided false answers in what he later explained was an effort not to contradict his congressional testimony,” Mueller’s team wrote in a court filing.
So who are the other two Trump associates accused of lying to Mueller?
- Earlier this year, former Trump campaign official Rick Gates pleaded guilty to lying to Mueller during one of his early meetings with Mueller’s team of veteran prosecutors.
- And last month, Mueller’s team accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of lying to them about several topics even after he agreed to fully cooperate with the investigation. More on him later.
There are two memos out on Michael Cohen — here's what they're all about
Two different court memos about President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen — and his future — just dropped.
One is from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Another is from prosecutors from special counsel Robert Mueller's office.
So, why two memos?
- The Southern District of New York filing: Federal prosecutors Friday requested that Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen receive "a substantial term of imprisonment" for various finance-related crimes which Cohen has pleaded guilty to, after helping investigators in their pursuit of campaign finance crimes.
- The Mueller filing: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has filed his sentencing memo on Michael Cohen, outlining the role the president’s former fixer has played in the Russia investigation. Cohen took “significant steps” to help the investigation and has accepted responsibility for his crimes, the filing said.
Mueller files court brief outlining Cohen’s cooperation in Russia probe
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has filed his sentencing memo on Michael Cohen, outlining the role the president’s former fixer has played in the Russia investigation.
In the court filing Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller said Michael Cohen took “significant steps” help the investigation has accepted responsibility for his crimes:
“In recent months, however, the defendant has taken significant steps to mitigate his criminal conduct. He chose to accept responsibility for his false statements and admit to his conduct in open court.
He also has gone to significant lengths to assist the Special Counsel’s investigation.
He has met with the SCO on seven occasions, voluntarily provided the SCO with information about his own conduct and that of others on core topics under investigation by the SCO, and committed to continuing to assist the SCO’s investigation. The information he has provided has been credible and consistent with other evidence obtained in the SCO’s ongoing investigation.”
Prosecutors want "substantial term of imprisonment" for Michael Cohen
From CNN's MJ Lee
The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has requested that the court impose “a substantial term of imprisonment” on President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Here's how prosecutors wrote it in the filing:
Now he seeks extraordinary leniency – a sentence of no jail time – based principally on his rose-colored view of the seriousness of the crimes; his claims to a sympathetic personal history; and his provision of certain information to law enforcement. But the crimes committed by Cohen were more serious than his submission allows and were marked by a pattern of deception that permeated his professional life (and was evidently hidden from the friends and family members who wrote on his behalf).
For these reasons, the Office respectfully requests that this Court impose a substantial term of imprisonment, one that reflects a modest downward variance from the applicable Guidelines range.