Without explanation, Trump tweets: "Totally clears the President"

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sentencing memo lays out how the Trump Tower Moscow project is relevant to Russia’s election meddling during the 2016 campaign.

The special counsel’s office said the fact that Cohen continued to work on the Trump Tower Moscow project through June 2016, not ending in January as he falsely testified — and discuss it with Trump — was material to both the ongoing congressional and special counsel investigations, noting in particular that “it occurred at a time of sustained efforts by the Russian government to interfere with the U.S. presidential election.”

The special counsel memo states that Cohen’s false statements to investigators about the Trump Tower Moscow project “obscured the fact that the Moscow Project was a lucrative business opportunity that sought, and likely required, the assistance of the Russian government.”

Mueller argues that the false timeline that Cohen laid out publicly and in his testimony — that the Trump Tower Moscow discussions ended in January 2016 — was a deliberate effort to limit the investigations into Russia’s election interference.

More on the Moscow Trump Tower: Last week, Mueller made a case that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen was negotiating to build a Trump Tower in Moscow into June 2016 — long after it was clear that his boss would win the GOP nomination and in contravention of the President's statements that he had no business ties with Russia.