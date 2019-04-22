Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar just chatted with CNN and answered a few questions before tonight's town hall.

We asked her five simple questions so voters can get to know her better.

Here's what she said:

CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?

Klobuchar: "I think people are surprised to know I once rode my bicycle 1,200 miles in 11 days from Minneapolis to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, going against the wind and uphill with my dad."

CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Klobuchar: "Be yourself and pursue what you want. When I was first running for office, I was thinking of running for this job, it was called county attorney in Minnesota, because I liked getting involved in the justice system. But some people said, 'Oh no, if you do that job, it will be bad. Something bad will happen in that job. Too many bad things can happen. You should run for secretary of state, instead then you're statewide.' And I said, 'No I want to run for what I want to do.' I ran for that and look -- I ended up in the US Senate."

CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?

Klobuchar: "My favorite movie, OK, this is where my daughter gets the cringe factor. It is Sound of Music and I love Sound of Music because I loved all the songs. When I was young, I would sing them all with the music. I think I would sing every one today, which I won't do right now."

CNN: What was the last book you read?

Klobuchar: "The last book that I read ... is Jimmy Carter's last book."

CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?

Klobuchar: "We have to deal with one: climate change. We have to with two: immigration reform and we have to deal with three, I would say on most people's mind, is getting the economy to work for everyone."