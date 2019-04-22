CNN hosts 5 Democratic town hallsBy Veronica Rocha, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg, CNN
NOW: Amy Klobuchar takes the stage at CNN town hall
Sen. Amy Klobuchar just took the stage for her town hall.
In the Green Room with Amy Klobuchar
Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar just chatted with CNN and answered a few questions before tonight's town hall.
We asked her five simple questions so voters can get to know her better.
Here's what she said:
CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?
Klobuchar: "I think people are surprised to know I once rode my bicycle 1,200 miles in 11 days from Minneapolis to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, going against the wind and uphill with my dad."
CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Klobuchar: "Be yourself and pursue what you want. When I was first running for office, I was thinking of running for this job, it was called county attorney in Minnesota, because I liked getting involved in the justice system. But some people said, 'Oh no, if you do that job, it will be bad. Something bad will happen in that job. Too many bad things can happen. You should run for secretary of state, instead then you're statewide.' And I said, 'No I want to run for what I want to do.' I ran for that and look -- I ended up in the US Senate."
CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?
Klobuchar: "My favorite movie, OK, this is where my daughter gets the cringe factor. It is Sound of Music and I love Sound of Music because I loved all the songs. When I was young, I would sing them all with the music. I think I would sing every one today, which I won't do right now."
CNN: What was the last book you read?
Klobuchar: "The last book that I read ... is Jimmy Carter's last book."
CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?
Klobuchar: "We have to deal with one: climate change. We have to with two: immigration reform and we have to deal with three, I would say on most people's mind, is getting the economy to work for everyone."
Amy Klobuchar is up first. Here's why she is running to be president.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar hopes her working-class, Minnesota roots can win bipartisan support and help Democrats take back the Midwestern cities and towns that drifted toward President Trump in 2016.
The Democratic presidential hopeful is pledging to take on issues like money in politics, climate change and election reform.
Here's what Klobuchar said she'll do if elected president:
- She wants to fix the country's infrastructure: Last month, Klobuchar announced a "bold, trillion-dollar plan" to address a litany of infrastructure issues. According to her Medium post, her plan aim is to "rebuild America's infrastructure, invest in our future, and create millions of good-paying American jobs." It calls for major federal investments in seven areas, including transportation, broadband connection, public schools and clean energy.
- Klobuchar plans to raise corporate taxes: Her proposed plan would largely be paid for through a "series of corporate tax reforms," according to the post. She told CNN she wanted to raise the corporate tax up to 25% from the 21% rate that resulted from the 2017 GOP tax bill. Previously, the tax rate had been at 35%.
- She wants to fix schools: Klobuchar will address the nation's "crumbling and unsafe schools" by "(updating) the physical and digital infrastructure needs of our schools, and (establishing) an ongoing role for the federal government to invest in school infrastructure," the proposal said."
- Climate change is also her top priority: The trillion-dollar plan also places an emphasis on climate change and the country's reliance on fossil fuels, with Klobuchar calling for "sweeping legislation" that, among other things, "invests in green infrastructure, modernizes our aging energy infrastructure" and invests in "renewable energy development."
5 Democratic presidential candidates are having town halls tonight
Five Democratic presidential hopefuls — Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren — will face young voters in back-to-back CNN town halls in New Hampshire tonight.
They will field questions directly from students and young New Hampshire Democrats, said a CNN spokeswoman, who added the audience will be drawn from the two schools and a pool of young Democrats living in the state.
Chris Cuomo will moderate the Klobuchar and Sanders town halls, Anderson Cooper will moderate the Warren and Buttigieg town halls, and Don Lemon will moderate the Harris town hall.
The CNN town halls will take place on the campus of Saint Anselm College, and coincide with the release of the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School's new national poll of young voters. The event is also co-hosted by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College and the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School.
Here's a timeline of tonight's events:
- 7 p.m. ET: Klobuchar
- 8 p.m. ET: Warren
- 9 p.m. ET: Sanders
- 10 p.m. ET: Harris
- 11 p.m. ET: Buttigieg