Five Democratic presidential hopefuls — Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren — will face young voters in back-to-back CNN town halls in New Hampshire tonight.

They will field questions directly from students and young New Hampshire Democrats, said a CNN spokeswoman, who added the audience will be drawn from the two schools and a pool of young Democrats living in the state.

Chris Cuomo will moderate the Klobuchar and Sanders town halls, Anderson Cooper will moderate the Warren and Buttigieg town halls, and Don Lemon will moderate the Harris town hall.

The CNN town halls will take place on the campus of Saint Anselm College, and coincide with the release of the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School's new national poll of young voters. The event is also co-hosted by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College and the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School.

Here's a timeline of tonight's events: