CNN hosts town halls with Biden, Warren, Yang and Steyer
Joe Biden's town hall has begun
The former vice president is addressing New Hampshire Democrats and independents who say they are going to vote in Tuesday's primary, as well as Saint Anselm College students.
Biden sharpens attacks on Buttigieg and Sanders after Iowa defeat
Ahead of Wednesday night's town hall, Joe Biden warned attendees at an event that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would hurt Democrats running in down ballot elections because he is a democratic socialist. And he admonished former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for what he described as criticism of President Barack Obama's presidency.
The attacks come after a poor showing in Iowa for the former vice president.
Biden's comments were a notable shift in tone for the former vice president, who had a disappointing showing in Iowa behind Buttigieg, Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Buttigieg is currently leading the Iowa caucus with 71% of precincts reporting, with Sanders close behind.
Here is tonight's lineup
Four candidates will speak to New Hampshire voters on Wednesday night. All times are ET:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden at 8 p.m.
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9 p.m.
- Businessman Andrew Yang at 10 p.m.
- Businessman Tom Steyer at 11 p.m.
Eyes turn to New Hampshire -- but Iowa is still counting
The Democratic presidential race has shifted to New Hampshire, with the full field of 2020 contenders blanketing the state ahead of its Tuesday primary.
But in Iowa, they're still counting, after technical issues with the app used to report results led to a complete breakdown on caucus night.
With 86% of Iowa's precincts reporting, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained the leader of the race, with 26.7% of state delegates. He's closely trailed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, with 24.9%.
They're followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.9%, former Vice President Joe Biden at 15.9% and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 12.1%.