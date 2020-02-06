The Democratic presidential race has shifted to New Hampshire, with the full field of 2020 contenders blanketing the state ahead of its Tuesday primary.

But in Iowa, they're still counting, after technical issues with the app used to report results led to a complete breakdown on caucus night.

With 86% of Iowa's precincts reporting, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained the leader of the race, with 26.7% of state delegates. He's closely trailed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, with 24.9%.

They're followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.9%, former Vice President Joe Biden at 15.9% and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 12.1%.

