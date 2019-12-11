When a poll is as close as our California poll is, we say that multiple candidates are in the top tier. We do this because the margin of error is wide enough that any of the top tier (Biden, Sanders and Warren in this case) could conceivably be ahead.

But let's just say the primary's final result is Biden 21%, Sanders 20% and Warren 17%. That is, in my mind, pretty much the same result as Warren 21%, Biden 20% and Sanders 17%.

Why?

There are more than 10 primary contests occurring on Super Tuesday. Unlike with the first four contests, winning, per se, isn't the name of the game. It's about winning delegates.

Democrats allot their delegates proportionally to those reaching a 15% threshold. Now, it doesn't work out perfectly proportional, though a result like this would probably mean somewhere in the neighborhood of a 30-delegate difference between the candidate with 21% and 17% out of more than 400 delegates awarded.

To put a 30-delegate difference in perspective, that's less than 1% of all delegates available nationwide.

For California to be a difference maker in 2020, the winner will need to win by more than just a few points.