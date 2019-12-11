2020 polls in California and Texas
If California ends up this close, it may not matter who wins it
When a poll is as close as our California poll is, we say that multiple candidates are in the top tier. We do this because the margin of error is wide enough that any of the top tier (Biden, Sanders and Warren in this case) could conceivably be ahead.
But let's just say the primary's final result is Biden 21%, Sanders 20% and Warren 17%. That is, in my mind, pretty much the same result as Warren 21%, Biden 20% and Sanders 17%.
Why?
There are more than 10 primary contests occurring on Super Tuesday. Unlike with the first four contests, winning, per se, isn't the name of the game. It's about winning delegates.
Democrats allot their delegates proportionally to those reaching a 15% threshold. Now, it doesn't work out perfectly proportional, though a result like this would probably mean somewhere in the neighborhood of a 30-delegate difference between the candidate with 21% and 17% out of more than 400 delegates awarded.
To put a 30-delegate difference in perspective, that's less than 1% of all delegates available nationwide.
For California to be a difference maker in 2020, the winner will need to win by more than just a few points.
Yes, Texas could be a swing state in 2020
That Biden and Trump are basically tied with each other in our Texas poll (48% for Trump to 47% for Biden) may come as a surprise to some folks. It actually makes a lot of sense looking at our poll and recent political history in the state.
Trump's approval rating among registered voters is 49% compared to a 48% disapproval rating. That one-point spread matches the one-point spread in the horserace versus Biden.
If anything, there's reason to believe that is overselling Trump's position in the state. According to an analysis by The New York Times' Nate Cohn of all registered voters in the state, Trump's net approval rating (approval - disapproval rating) in 2018 was -3 points.
Indeed, with a midterm electorate featuring what was likely a far lower Hispanic percentage than will be the case in the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Beto O'Rourke only lost his Senate race by a little less than 3 points.
This is not the first high quality poll to suggest a Biden-Trump matchup could be close. Earlier this year, Quinnipiac University had Biden 48% to Trump's 44%.
That poll, like this one, showed that Biden did at least 5 points better against Trump than all of the other Democrats.
Tight race in California's Democratic primary, while Biden leads in Texas
New CNN polling conducted by SSRS shows two very different pictures for the marquee primaries occurring on Super Tuesday (March 3).
In California, the largest delegate prize of any state, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren share the top tier among likely Democratic primary voters. It's Biden 21%, Sanders 20% and Warren 17%.
The only other candidates to hit at least 5% are South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (9%), businessman Andrew Yang (6%) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (5%).
The story is completely different in Texas, the third largest delegate prize in the primary. Biden holds a large lead with 35%. He's followed by Sanders at 15% and Warren at 13%.
As in California, Buttigieg comes in with 9% and Bloomberg comes in with 5%. Texan and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Yang are at 3%.
But perhaps the biggest story from our poll is that the formerly deep red state of Texas looks competitive in the general election if the Democrats nominate Biden. President Donald Trump stands at 48% to Biden 47% among all registered voters.
All the other Democrats tested (Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren), meanwhile, trail Trump by 7 points.