When I saw this poll, I was struck by the fact that no one was polling above 21%. Even in the largest fields (see: 2016 Republicans), there was a clear front-runner who was polling in Trump who was in the high 20s and 15 points ahead of the field.

The 21% Sanders scores (the highest in our poll) seemed to be quite low for the candidate who has the highest percentage in our poll.

Then I realized why it seemed so low: it's because it is. I can’t find a New Hampshire poll in which the candidate with the highest percentage was this low at this date in the primary process.

I looked at polls dating back since 1972, and the only real comparison is the 1992 Democratic polls. In that cycle, Mario Cuomo was polling between 30% and 40%, and he decided not to run in December 1991. When he was eliminated as an option, there were some polls (though not all) that had no one above 20%.

The lack of a clear front-runner is important because it suggests that this primary is far from settled. It means a far higher chance than normal that the candidate not leading could win the New Hampshire primary. It breathes new life into those campaigns under 10%.