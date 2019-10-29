Perhaps one of the most jaw dropping numbers in our poll is that a mere 23% of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire say they have definitely made up their mind. That’s up from 16% in July and 9% in April. Still, it means that about three-quarters of voters still say they are persuadable.

That’s quite a bit larger than what we see nationally. Although the question was phrased a bit differently in our poll last week, 43% of potential primary voters nationally said they would definitely support a candidate. In other words, 20 points more of the New Hampshire electorate say that their minds can be changed, compared to the national electorate.

I also went back and looked at our Iowa poll taken last month. In that poll, we see something similar to what we’re seeing in New Hampshire. A mere 20% of likely Iowa caucus-goers say their mind is made up. The other 80% say they can either be persuaded to change their first choice or have no first choice.

The fact that voters in the first two contests seem to be saying “we’re not sure” is reflected in the low percentages of the front-runners. In neither Iowa nor New Hampshire are the leaders even getting to 25%.

In other words, there's a very long way to go in both states.