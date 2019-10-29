CNN's latest New Hampshire poll on 2020 Democrats
Early state primary voters much more undecided than voters nationally
Perhaps one of the most jaw dropping numbers in our poll is that a mere 23% of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire say they have definitely made up their mind. That’s up from 16% in July and 9% in April. Still, it means that about three-quarters of voters still say they are persuadable.
That’s quite a bit larger than what we see nationally. Although the question was phrased a bit differently in our poll last week, 43% of potential primary voters nationally said they would definitely support a candidate. In other words, 20 points more of the New Hampshire electorate say that their minds can be changed, compared to the national electorate.
I also went back and looked at our Iowa poll taken last month. In that poll, we see something similar to what we’re seeing in New Hampshire. A mere 20% of likely Iowa caucus-goers say their mind is made up. The other 80% say they can either be persuaded to change their first choice or have no first choice.
The fact that voters in the first two contests seem to be saying “we’re not sure” is reflected in the low percentages of the front-runners. In neither Iowa nor New Hampshire are the leaders even getting to 25%.
In other words, there's a very long way to go in both states.
A disappointing poll for Biden
Joe Biden cannot love where he stands in the Granite State. He’s down to 15% of the vote in the first in the nation primary.
Moreover, the former vice president is not doing well with core groups. He only scores 20% with voters age 50 or older, which is much lower than the 45% he hit with them in our national poll last week. Biden gets just 20% among moderates and conservatives. Last week, he was at 43% with this group nationally.
Perhaps most disappointing for Biden is that he scores just 13% among those who say they are definitely supporting a candidate. Nationally and in Iowa, he’s first among this group. In New Hampshire, Sanders is first at 31%.
There are clear signs now that Biden leads in neither Iowa nor New Hampshire. If you look at the average of polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, someone other than Biden comes in first. The last candidate to win a presidential nomination without winning one of those states was Bill Clinton in 1992.
Sanders and Warren sit at top in New Hampshire, but there's no clear front-runner
Our latest New Hampshire CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire finds that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 21% and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 18% lead the Democratic field in New Hampshire among likely Democratic primary voters.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is outside this top tier at 15%. That's down from 24% in July. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg breaks double digits, too, at 10%.
Beyond those candidates, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Andrew Yang all sit at 5%.
There is no clear front-runner, and there are seven candidates either in the lead or within 16 points of the lead. It’s the type of poll result that makes you think that New Hampshire’s Democratic primary is far from determined at this point.
Meanwhile, the Republican primary in New Hampshire does look all but a coronation at this point. President Donald Trump leads the field with 86% among likely Republican primary voters.
Trump's well out in front of former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld at 5%, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh at 1% and South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford at 1%.