One of the more interesting facets of CNN's new Iowa poll is that we're taking into account how people will be able to vote virtually for the first time. You won't have to go and sit for hours to caucus in-person anymore.

Yet it seems that voting in-person may be the way to go if you want the most power to your vote. The reason is simple: 10% of the total delegates will be assigned to the virtual caucusgoers results no matter how many people vote in that manner. Our CNN poll suggests that 28% of likely caucusgoers will vote virtually.

You can see the obvious disconnect here: A virtual caucusgoers' vote would count for less delegates than an in-person caucusgoer's.

These virtual caucusgoers tend to be younger (21% under the age of 35 vs. 12% for in-person), less educated (15% with a postgraduate degree vs. 26% for in-person), female (61% vs. 54% for in-person), registered independents (31% vs. 11% for in-person) and far more likely to be first time caucusgoers (52% vs. 17% for in-person).

None of the candidates seem to be disproportionately impacted by the fact that more caucusgoers say they participate virtually than delegates assigned to this group. (Biden's support is impacted the most, but even that is a decline of only 2 points).

Still, virtual caucusgoers are a group that seems less engaged at this point. Only 40% say they're very interested in caucusing this year, while 77% of in-person caucusgoers say the same.

It seems plausible that one or more candidates won't be pleased by the rigid math of delegate allocation.