Biden leads, with Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg in tight race for second, CNN's Iowa poll shows
Virtual caucusgoers may be underrepresented
One of the more interesting facets of CNN's new Iowa poll is that we're taking into account how people will be able to vote virtually for the first time. You won't have to go and sit for hours to caucus in-person anymore.
Yet it seems that voting in-person may be the way to go if you want the most power to your vote. The reason is simple: 10% of the total delegates will be assigned to the virtual caucusgoers results no matter how many people vote in that manner. Our CNN poll suggests that 28% of likely caucusgoers will vote virtually.
You can see the obvious disconnect here: A virtual caucusgoers' vote would count for less delegates than an in-person caucusgoer's.
These virtual caucusgoers tend to be younger (21% under the age of 35 vs. 12% for in-person), less educated (15% with a postgraduate degree vs. 26% for in-person), female (61% vs. 54% for in-person), registered independents (31% vs. 11% for in-person) and far more likely to be first time caucusgoers (52% vs. 17% for in-person).
None of the candidates seem to be disproportionately impacted by the fact that more caucusgoers say they participate virtually than delegates assigned to this group. (Biden's support is impacted the most, but even that is a decline of only 2 points).
Still, virtual caucusgoers are a group that seems less engaged at this point. Only 40% say they're very interested in caucusing this year, while 77% of in-person caucusgoers say the same.
It seems plausible that one or more candidates won't be pleased by the rigid math of delegate allocation.
Biden leads in Iowa, but clear weaknesses emerge
Note: All non-first choice preferences polling topline data, unless otherwise stated, is among in-person caucusgoers who will determine 90% of the delegate count.
The good news for Joe Biden is that he is ahead at 24% of likely caucusgoers in our Iowa poll. The bad news starts with the fact that is worse than he polls nationally and generally weaker than he's done in an earlier Iowa poll. Biden's weaknesses don't end there.
His very favorable rating is 34%, which is behind Warren. Among only those who can form an opinion of a given candidate, Biden trails Buttigieg and Harris on this score, too.
Biden's voters are also less enthusiastic about voting for him than the average for other top candidates. Just 29% of Biden supporters say they are extremely enthusiastic about voting for him. For Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren — the candidates who round out the top 4 — it's 43% on average.
Biden's being harmed, too, by the uniqueness of the Iowa electorate. Like in other polls, Biden's voters are less educated, more moderate and older.
He gets 29% among non-college educated and 20% among college educated caucusgoers. College educated voters make up 63% of caucusgoers. That's 20 to 25 points higher than they made up of Democratic voters nationwide in the midterms.
Biden scores 17% among liberals and 31% among moderates and conservatives. The former is 56% caucusgoers. It was just 46% nationally in the midterms.
When you look at age, Biden earns 18% among caucusgoers under 45 and 30% among 45 years and older. With caucusgoers, those groups are 51% and 49% of the electorate. In the midterms, those under 45 were 40% or less of Democratic voters nationwide (depending on the source).
Oh and Biden's best group nationally, African-Americans, are 3% of caucusgoers. They're about 20% of Democratic voters nationally.
Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren move up in Iowa
Our latest CNN poll is great news for Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. They're securely in the mid-10s with 14% and 15% respectively. They have polled in the single digits in most other Iowa polls.
But their strength goes beyond merely the topline.
One of the best ways to view a candidate's potential is to look at how many voters say they have a very favorable rating of a candidate on a scale from very favorable to somewhat favorable to somewhat unfavorable to very unfavorable. This has historically been highly correlated with voting patterns.
Buttigieg has a very favorable rating of 32%. Moreover, 26% of in-person caucusgoers can't form an opinion of the South Bend, Indiana, mayor. Buttigieg, in other words, has room to grow. Doing a little math, that means 43% of those who can form an opinion have a very favorable view of Buttigieg.
You see the same trend for Warren. The Massachusetts senator’s very favorable score is 38%. This is the best raw very favorable score of any candidate. (Her very favorable rating among those who can form an opinion of her is 43%.)
There are some potential trouble spots for both (such as Warren only winning just 5% of the vote among self-described moderate voters), though, overall, this is a very good poll for both.
It's a whole new race for the Democratic nomination
The best way to penetrate the shield of general election electability that has allowed former Vice President Joe Biden his large national primary lead is to beat him. CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom's new Iowa caucuses poll conducted by Selzer and Co. of likely caucusgoers shows Biden is quite vulnerable in the first in the national nomination contest.
Biden does lead in our poll with 24%, but that's weaker than he's polled nationally and on the weaker side of where he's generally polled in Iowa. Biden is followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 16%. One of his weakest results in the state.
The poll can only be viewed as welcome news for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. They're both right behind Sanders, at 15% and 14% respectively.
This is a rare Iowa poll where any candidate besides Biden or Sanders has gotten into the double digits.
The only other candidate to receive more than 2% in our poll is California Sen. Kamala Harris, who comes in with 7%.
One other thing I will note: The first CNN poll to ask likely caucusgoers if they plan to caucus in-person or virtually. This follows a rule change which allows people to vote virtually for the first time. Adhering to the rule change, we weight in-person and virtual caucusgoers as 90% and 10% of the total respectively.