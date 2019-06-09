The best way to penetrate the shield of general election electability that has allowed former Vice President Joe Biden his large national primary lead is to beat him. CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom's new Iowa caucuses poll conducted by Selzer and Co. of likely caucusgoers shows Biden is quite vulnerable in the first in the national nomination contest.

Biden does lead in our poll with 24%, but that's weaker than he's polled nationally and on the weaker side of where he's generally polled in Iowa. Biden is followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 16%. One of his weakest results in the state.

The poll can only be viewed as welcome news for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. They're both right behind Sanders, at 15% and 14% respectively.

This is a rare Iowa poll where any candidate besides Biden or Sanders has gotten into the double digits.

The only other candidate to receive more than 2% in our poll is California Sen. Kamala Harris, who comes in with 7%.

One other thing I will note: The first CNN poll to ask likely caucusgoers if they plan to caucus in-person or virtually. This follows a rule change which allows people to vote virtually for the first time. Adhering to the rule change, we weight in-person and virtual caucusgoers as 90% and 10% of the total respectively.