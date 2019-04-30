The latest CNN poll on 2020 DemocratsBy Harry Enten, CNN
Biden's electability argument takes a bit of a hit
One of the big arguments Biden backers are going to make is that he can beat President Donald Trump in a general election. In our poll, 92% of Democrats say it is either extremely or very important that the party's nominee has a good chance of defeating Trump.
Biden's net favorability (favorable - unfavorable) rating with all voters now stands at +10 points. That's better than any other Democrat candidate tested this month or last month.
The +10 point rating represents, however, a significant decline for Biden from +27 points in December.
Why did Biden's numbers decline? His net favorability declined by 19 points among independents and 24 points among Republicans. That shouldn't be too surprising given that Biden was benefitting from being out of the political fray for the most part.
The question is what happens in the weeks and months to come. If Biden continues to get attacked by Trump, it wouldn't be surprising to see his now 21% favorable rating with Republicans decline even more than it has over the last few months.
Still, Biden starts in a good place. He is better liked than all his Democratic opponents as well as better liked than Clinton was at the start of the 2016 campaign.
There is no gender gap in our poll
One of the biggest surprises of this primary season so far is how two white men (Biden and Sanders) have continuously led a field with a record number of women. I certainly thought women would have an edge after a record number of Democratic women were elected to the House of Representatives last year.
Well part of the reason women candidates aren't doing better is that there isn't much of a gender gap so far. That is, women and men voters have similar preferences. Our poll has Biden and Sanders scoring nearly identical percentages of the vote from women and men. None of the women candidates are getting into the double-digits with women or men.
(An average of other polling generally matches our poll.)
This is a very different pattern than what occurred in 2016. In that primary, Clinton beat Sanders by over 20 points in the average caucus or primary with an entrance or exit poll. The two were basically even among men. In other words, women voters powered the primary victory for the first woman major party presidential nominee.
Indeed, it's also a different pattern than we saw in 2008 when Clinton ran the first time. Clinton would have won the primary if only women had voted. Barack Obama emerged victorious thanks to winning a plurality with men.
Perhaps, things will change down the line. Democrats have claimed in other polling that they would feel enthusiastic about a woman nominee.
For now though, both women and men have men candidates at the top of their preference list.
Record turnout seems likely in 2020
A record high 45% of all voters in our poll said they were extremely enthusiastic about voting in the 2020 presidential election. And when I say record, I don't just mean for this particular point in for a presidential campaign or at any point during this campaign. I mean a record for any point during any campaign dating back since at least 2003.
Interestingly, the record it breaks is the one set last month when 43% of voters said they were extremely enthusiastic about voting. This time around the total percentage of voters who said they were extremely or very enthusiastic about voting jumped from 68% to 74%. That 74% is a new record as well.
The high enthusiasm of voters is a continuation from last year. Our final poll before the midterms showed higher voter enthusiasm than for any midterm since 2010. This, of course, presaged a midterm with the highest turnout in over a century.
Traditionally, high midterm turnout is followed by high presidential election turnout. Our poll suggests that will continue.
Of note, and unlike our prior poll, there doesn't seem to be any significant enthusiasm differences between Democrats and Republicans:
- Among those who lean Democratic, 78% are extremely or very enthusiastic
- Among those who lean Republican, 74% say they are extremely or very enthusiastic
Biden gets a big announcement bounce
Our new CNN national primary poll shows 39% of voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independent voters support former Vice President Joe Biden.
That puts him atop the entire field -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second, with 15%. No other candidate reached double digits.
The poll is the first national survey taken entirely after Biden officially announced his presidential campaign last Thursday. It indicates a clear bounce for Biden.
Biden's 39% in this poll is up from the 28% he received last month. It's also higher than the 33% Biden had in our October 2018 and December 2018 polls. When compared to other pollsters who conduct their polls via live telephone interviews, Biden's 39% is the best any candidate has received this entire campaign.
The big question is whether this poll is merely an outlier or the start of a trend. A candidate receiving a bounce following an announcement isn't surprising. Biden jumping 11 points in a month is something else altogether.
Sanders, meanwhile, has slid slightly from the 19% he was at last month in our poll. He stands nearly equal to the 14% he put up in October and December.
The only other candidates to reach at least 5% are, in descending order:
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 8% (up 1 point from March)
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7% (up 6 points)
- former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke at 6% (down 7 points)
- California Sen. Kamala Harris 5% (down 7 points)