CNN's latest poll on 2020 Democrats
Is Biden or Sanders the most electable Democrat?
The belief that Biden has a better chance of beating Trump is arguably the reason he's ahead right now in the Democratic race for president. In our poll, 40% of potential primary voters say he has the best chance of beating Trump. Among those who say they are voting for him, 87% say he has the best shot.
Yet our poll also shows that Sanders has the higher favorable rating (44%) than Biden (41%) among the general electorate.
So are potential Democratic primary voters wrong? Not necessarily.
The big argument that Biden is making on electability is he can get Republican votes. When we limit the sample to Republicans and Republican leaning independents, Biden has a 15% favorable rating and a 78% unfavorable rating. Sanders has a 13% favorable rating and 81% unfavorable.
In other words, Biden may actually be in a better position to win over some Republican voters. His problem, as alluded to last post, is that Democrats like Sanders more than Biden.
The question for Biden is whether he can hold on to the Democratic voters who currently don't hold a favorable view of him. They tend to be overwhelmingly young (64% under the age of 50), which is a group that has been a problem for Biden this entire primary season.
If Biden can't win them, any appeal to Republicans may not be worth much.
Favorability ratings of the Democratic candidates fall
I've often argued that if President Donald Trump wins reelection it will be because he faced off against an unpopular opponent. He may just get his wish.
In our new poll, we tested the favorable ratings of the four leading Democratic candidates. Not a single one of them had a positive net favorability rating (favorable - unfavorable) among the general electorate.
Buttigieg broke even at 0 points, though less than 60% of voters held an opinion of him.
Sanders came the next closest at -3 points. That was followed by Biden at -9 points and Warren at -10 points.
All of these were big drops from October, when Buttigieg was at +6 points, Biden was at +2 points, Sanders was at +2 points and Warren was at -3 points.
Biden's 11-point drop was the most dramatic. Interestingly, a lot of that came from potential Democratic primary voters (a 16-point drop).
Either way, this is welcome news for Trump. It gives him a chance to repeat what he did in 2016. Trump was quite unpopular back then. But among the 18% of that year's electorate who had an unfavorable view of Clinton and Trump, he won by 17 points. That margin powered him to his presidency.
Sanders is the most popular Democrat, so why isn't he leading?
One of the more intriguing nuggets in our new poll is that Sanders is clearly the most popular presidential candidate among the Democrats, yet it's Biden out in front.
Sanders' favorable rating of 74% beats Biden's 67% and Warren's 67%. Back in October, Biden and Sanders both had a 78% favorable rating.
The problem for Sanders is that primaries are about being loved, not just liked. Many voters like multiple candidates.
Among potential Democratic primary voters who hold a favorable view of Sanders, it's Biden 26% to Sanders' 25% for their choice.
Let's narrow it down even more. In our poll, 52% of potential Democratic primary voters hold a favorable view of both Biden and Sanders.
These voters vastly prefer Biden (36%) to Sanders (16%).
This is not a new phenomenon for Sanders. Back in 2016, Sanders was often better liked than Hillary Clinton among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. Yet Clinton was the one who went on to win the nomination.
Of course, Clinton's lack of popularity among a subset of the Democratic base led to some hard feelings among some voters.
The question this time around is whether Biden would suffer the same fate, if he were to become the nominee.
Biden continues to lead the 2020 Democratic Primary
Our new CNN poll conducted by SSRS shows a Democratic primary that hasn’t changed much since the beginning of the fall. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads with 26% among potential primary voters. He’s averaged 28% in our polls since September.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders comes in at 20%, which is a little bit better than the 18% he’s averaged since September. I should say that Sanders has generally traded in a very narrow range, so the 20% is actually his best CNN poll (by a point) this cycle.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16% is the only other candidate at or above 10%. That’s 1 point below the 17% she’s averaged since September.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is at 8% and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is at 5%. Bloomberg’s standing comes after he’s spent about $100 million in television advertisements.
One other notable finding from the horserace include New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker at 3% (along with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and entrepreneur Andrew Yang). While technically a point higher than he’s been hitting over the last 6 months in CNN’s polling, it suggests that his calls for a more diverse top tier of candidates are mostly falling short.