The belief that Biden has a better chance of beating Trump is arguably the reason he's ahead right now in the Democratic race for president. In our poll, 40% of potential primary voters say he has the best chance of beating Trump. Among those who say they are voting for him, 87% say he has the best shot.

Yet our poll also shows that Sanders has the higher favorable rating (44%) than Biden (41%) among the general electorate.

So are potential Democratic primary voters wrong? Not necessarily.

The big argument that Biden is making on electability is he can get Republican votes. When we limit the sample to Republicans and Republican leaning independents, Biden has a 15% favorable rating and a 78% unfavorable rating. Sanders has a 13% favorable rating and 81% unfavorable.

In other words, Biden may actually be in a better position to win over some Republican voters. His problem, as alluded to last post, is that Democrats like Sanders more than Biden.

The question for Biden is whether he can hold on to the Democratic voters who currently don't hold a favorable view of him. They tend to be overwhelmingly young (64% under the age of 50), which is a group that has been a problem for Biden this entire primary season.

If Biden can't win them, any appeal to Republicans may not be worth much.