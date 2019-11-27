CNN's latest poll on 2020 Democrats

One of the most enduring trademarks of President Donald Trump's polling is that a plurality approve of his job on the economy, yet a plurality also disapprove of the job he's doing as President overall.

The answer to why that is comes very clearly in our poll.

We asked Americans about five qualities often associated with being a good president: a change agent, honesty, effective government management, ability to unite the country and stamina and sharpness to be president.

A majority on all five of these qualities say that they don't apply to Trump. The only one that is close at all is stamina and sharpness. On that quality, 52% say it doesn't apply to Trump while 47% say it does.

Which of these qualities seems to be most closely associated with how Americans feel overall about Trump? It's effective government management and being a change agent.

A nearly unanimous 96% of those who disapprove of Trump overall say he cannot manage the government effectively. Similarly, 92% of those who approve of Trump overall say he can manage the government effectively. For change agent, 94% who approve say he can manage effectively, while 945 who disapprove say he cannot.

I don't think these high correlations are too surprising. The President's job is to run the government. If she or he cannot do that in the eyes of the country, then the President is poor electoral shape. Likewise, Trump ran as a change agent, so it's closely associated with his overall brand.