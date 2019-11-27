CNN's latest poll on 2020 Democrats
Here's why Trump does worse in polling than the economy indicates he should
One of the most enduring trademarks of President Donald Trump's polling is that a plurality approve of his job on the economy, yet a plurality also disapprove of the job he's doing as President overall.
The answer to why that is comes very clearly in our poll.
We asked Americans about five qualities often associated with being a good president: a change agent, honesty, effective government management, ability to unite the country and stamina and sharpness to be president.
A majority on all five of these qualities say that they don't apply to Trump. The only one that is close at all is stamina and sharpness. On that quality, 52% say it doesn't apply to Trump while 47% say it does.
Which of these qualities seems to be most closely associated with how Americans feel overall about Trump? It's effective government management and being a change agent.
A nearly unanimous 96% of those who disapprove of Trump overall say he cannot manage the government effectively. Similarly, 92% of those who approve of Trump overall say he can manage the government effectively. For change agent, 94% who approve say he can manage effectively, while 945 who disapprove say he cannot.
I don't think these high correlations are too surprising. The President's job is to run the government. If she or he cannot do that in the eyes of the country, then the President is poor electoral shape. Likewise, Trump ran as a change agent, so it's closely associated with his overall brand.
The race may remain stable, even if candidates drop out
One of the fun things about the primary is trying to guess what might happen when lower-tier candidates decide to drop out of the race.
We've seen some data indicate, for example, that Warren is the second choice for a lot of voters.
Yet our poll suggests that no candidate will gain too much if all but the top four candidates decide to hang it up.
In a race between Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren, 35% of potential Democratic primary voters say they'd vote for Biden. He's followed by Sanders at 23%, Warren at 20% and Buttigieg at 17%.
Not only is the relative order of the candidates the same as it is in the horserace in which all the candidates are listed, but the distance between them also is pretty much the same.
Biden's 11-point lead over Sanders is 12 points in the four-way. His 14-point advantage over Warren is 15 points in the four-way. Biden's 17=point edge over Buttigieg in the full horserace is 18 points in the four-way.
This isn't too surprising given other high quality polling has shown Biden maintaining his top spot, even when the field is narrowed.
It is, however, a reminder that Biden's base can easily expand once other candidates drop out.
Buttigieg's gains are mostly with his white base
The good news for Buttigieg in our poll is fairly obvious. He's up to double digits, which follows our Iowa poll showing him in lead.
It doesn't take a lot of digging, however, to see why Buttigieg might have a big league problem once the Democratic primary moves outside of the mostly white states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
Buttigieg scores 17% among white potential Democratic voters. He's at a mere 4% with nonwhites.
A racial gap is nothing new for Buttigieg. What's interesting is it seems to be getting wider.
Last month, Buttigieg was at 9% among whites and 2% among nonwhites. That is, the racial gap nearly doubled from 7 points last month to 13 points this month.
Interestingly, Buttigieg's national numbers nearly mirror what his polling in Iowa looks like over the last couple of months. In an average of our September and November polls, Buttigieg was at 18% among whites and 6% among nonwhites.
As I noted this past weekend, Buttigieg's racial gap in Iowa suggests that even as he becomes better known nationally, the racial gap in his support isn't likely to disappear. This national poll seems to confirm that.
Biden leads Democrats, while Buttigieg hits double-digits
Our latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS among potential Democratic primary voters nationwide finds that former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead the Democratic field with 28%. That’s within the margin of error of the 34% he scored in October and 24% in September.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren continue to battle for second place with 17% and 14% respectively. Warren was 19% in our last poll, while Sanders was at 16%.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg comes in not too far behind at 11%. That's up from 6% in October, and it's the highest a CNN poll has ever measured Buttigieg nationally.
But perhaps the biggest story of our poll is how none of the other candidates are breaking through. No other candidate besides the top four reached or scored above the necessary 4% to use this poll as a qualifying poll for the December debate.
This includes businessman Andrew Yang (who is one qualifying poll short) at 3%, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii (who is also one qualifying poll short) at less than 1% and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (who is four qualifying polls short) at 2%. If Booker was hoping that last week's debate would catapult him, it doesn't seem to have occurred.