CNN's latest poll on 2020 Democrats

Our latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS among potential Democratic primary voters nationwide finds that former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead the Democratic field with 28%. That’s within the margin of error of the 34% he scored in October and 24% in September.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren continue to battle for second place with 17% and 14% respectively. Warren was 19% in our last poll, while Sanders was at 16%.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg comes in not too far behind at 11%. That's up from 6% in October, and it's the highest a CNN poll has ever measured Buttigieg nationally.

But perhaps the biggest story of our poll is how none of the other candidates are breaking through. No other candidate besides the top four reached or scored above the necessary 4% to use this poll as a qualifying poll for the December debate.

This includes businessman Andrew Yang (who is one qualifying poll short) at 3%, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii (who is also one qualifying poll short) at less than 1% and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (who is four qualifying polls short) at 2%. If Booker was hoping that last week's debate would catapult him, it doesn't seem to have occurred.