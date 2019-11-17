CNN's latest Iowa poll: Live analysis on Buttigieg surging to first place

The topline number in our poll for Biden, 15%, is bad enough. Biden's lost ground in the horserace in every poll we've done so far. He now sits 10 points behind the leader, Buttigieg.

Go beneath the surface, and it doesn't get any better. In fact, you can argue that it gets worse.

Biden's very favorable rating (a metric highly correlated with horserace support) is also dropping. Biden's very favorable rating is down to 24% from 29% in September, 34% in June, 45% in March and 47% last December.

Among those voters who say they are certain of their caucus choice, Biden's earning 14%. In September, he was at 26% among this group.

Another way of looking at this is that Biden voters are about as likely to say they are certain to caucus for him now (26%) as they were in September (29%), even though he has fewer overall supporters. That means some people who said they were certain to caucus for him in September actually changed their minds.

Biden's at 20% among moderates and conservatives. That's down from 31% in September. He was at 31% in June too.

There is still time to turn it around: 58% say they at least actively considering Biden. That's little changed from 60% in September and 61% in June. Additionally, more likely caucusgoers (25%) say Biden is almost certain to beat Trump than they say of any other Democrat tested. That could be key in a cycle in which beating Trump is a priority.