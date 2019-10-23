When you look at the biggest difference between the 2016 election and the 2018 election, it comes down to whether voters who disliked Trump voted against him and the Republicans.

In 2016, Trump lost by 62 points among those who had an unfavorable view of him. In 2018, Republican House candidates lost by 82 points among those who disapproved of the job Trump was doing as president.

In our poll, 56% of voters hold an unfavorable view of Trump. It will be awfully difficult for Trump to win in 2020 if he loses by 80+ points among a 56% chunk of the electorate.

Now take a look at how much Trump is losing by in hypothetical 2020 matchups among those who hold an unfavorable view of him:

Trump’s down 87 points to Biden

Trump is trailing by 83 points to Sanders

Trump is behind by 86 points to Warren

Trump's deficit against Buttigieg is 82 points

In other words, Trump’s hope of keeping down his losses among those who dislike him are not high at this point. Part of that has to do with the fact that while none of his opponents are greatly popular, all of them are more popular than Democrat Hillary Clinton was in 2016. Each has a net favorability rating (favorable-unfavorable) of at least -3 points with voters. Clinton’s was -12 points in the exit polls.