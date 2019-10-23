CNN's latest poll on 2020 Democrats
Bad news for Trump 2020: Our polling looks like 2018, not 2016
When you look at the biggest difference between the 2016 election and the 2018 election, it comes down to whether voters who disliked Trump voted against him and the Republicans.
In 2016, Trump lost by 62 points among those who had an unfavorable view of him. In 2018, Republican House candidates lost by 82 points among those who disapproved of the job Trump was doing as president.
In our poll, 56% of voters hold an unfavorable view of Trump. It will be awfully difficult for Trump to win in 2020 if he loses by 80+ points among a 56% chunk of the electorate.
Now take a look at how much Trump is losing by in hypothetical 2020 matchups among those who hold an unfavorable view of him:
- Trump’s down 87 points to Biden
- Trump is trailing by 83 points to Sanders
- Trump is behind by 86 points to Warren
- Trump's deficit against Buttigieg is 82 points
In other words, Trump’s hope of keeping down his losses among those who dislike him are not high at this point. Part of that has to do with the fact that while none of his opponents are greatly popular, all of them are more popular than Democrat Hillary Clinton was in 2016. Each has a net favorability rating (favorable-unfavorable) of at least -3 points with voters. Clinton’s was -12 points in the exit polls.
Joe Biden’s steady as ever
Biden has faced an onslaught of negative press. There’s the whole situation with his son Hunter and Ukraine that has led to the impeachment inquiry into Trump. (There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.) Additionally, the former vice president has been decried for lackluster debate performances and fundraising numbers.
Those factors don't seem to be affecting Biden’s standing with voters in our poll.
Our latest poll has him at 34% of the national primary vote. That’s up from 24% before the impeachment inquiry started.
CNN’s poll is on the higher end of primary polling for Biden, but it doesn’t appear to be an outlier. The average primary poll this month has Biden at 30% nationally and Warren at 22%.
In our poll and in the average, Biden still holds an advantage over his Democratic primary opponents nationally.
Biden is also ahead of Trump by 10 points in a hypothetical 2020 matchup. Every month this year, Biden’s been up against Trump by between 6 points and 10 points in an average of polls. This poll matches October’s monthly average of 10 points.
Biden’s favorable rating with all voters stands at 47%. That’s exactly where it was in late June.
More importantly for general election prospects, his favorable rating among non-potential Democratic voters (i.e. everyone who isn’t a Democrat or Democratic leaning independent) stands at 22%. Back in late June, he was at 24%.
Biden leads primary, top Democrats beat Trump
Our latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS among potential Democratic primary voters nationwide finds that 34% want former Vice President Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020. That’s up significantly from 24% last month.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are in a close battle for second place with 19% and 16% respectively. These percentages for Warren and Sanders closely mirror our last poll.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and California Sen. Kamala Harris, both at 6%, are the only other candidates to break 5%.
Importantly, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke are each at 3% in our poll. Klobuchar is now one qualifying poll away from making the November debate stage. O’Rourke is two polls away.
Meanwhile, Biden, Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg all defeat President Donald Trump in a hypothetical general election matchup. In all of these hypotheticals Trump is at 43% to 44% of the vote.
- Biden leads 53% to 43%.
- Warren’s up 52% to 44%.
- Sanders is ahead 52% to 43%.
- Buttigieg holds a 50% to 44% advantage.
This matches most other high quality polling of the general election. All of the top polling Democrats are beating Trump, with Biden doing statistically insignificantly better than other Democrats.