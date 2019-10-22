The good news for Trump in our poll is that his approval and favorable ratings have not declined since the impeachment inquiry started. The bad news is his 41% approval rating and 42% favorable rating still very much lag his 57% disapproval rating and 56% unfavorable rating. These make for -16 point net approval (approval - disapproval) and -14 point net favorability (favorable - unfavorable) rating.

Vice President Mike Pence seems to be less disliked by the public. His unfavorable rating is 38%, while his favorable rating is 45%. It’s not surprising that Pence, a lesser known figure, has lower favorable and unfavorable ratings than Trump. What’s important is his -7 point net favorability rating is 7 points higher than Trump’s.

Pence seems to score higher with both Democrats (-56 points vs. -91 points for Trump) and independents (-13 points vs. -20 points for Trump).

Pence doing better than Trump shouldn’t be too surprising, given Trump is almost certainly underperforming given the state of the economy. (His economic approval rating is 11 points higher than his overall approval rating in our poll.)

So what’s one big reason Republican insiders won’t push for Pence over Trump? Republican voters would likely have fits. Trump still got a +86 point net favorability rating with Republicans. Pence’s net favorability rating with Republicans is +63 points.