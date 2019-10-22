CNN's latest poll on impeachment
Would Republicans be better off with Pence in 2020?
The good news for Trump in our poll is that his approval and favorable ratings have not declined since the impeachment inquiry started. The bad news is his 41% approval rating and 42% favorable rating still very much lag his 57% disapproval rating and 56% unfavorable rating. These make for -16 point net approval (approval - disapproval) and -14 point net favorability (favorable - unfavorable) rating.
Vice President Mike Pence seems to be less disliked by the public. His unfavorable rating is 38%, while his favorable rating is 45%. It’s not surprising that Pence, a lesser known figure, has lower favorable and unfavorable ratings than Trump. What’s important is his -7 point net favorability rating is 7 points higher than Trump’s.
Pence seems to score higher with both Democrats (-56 points vs. -91 points for Trump) and independents (-13 points vs. -20 points for Trump).
Pence doing better than Trump shouldn’t be too surprising, given Trump is almost certainly underperforming given the state of the economy. (His economic approval rating is 11 points higher than his overall approval rating in our poll.)
So what’s one big reason Republican insiders won’t push for Pence over Trump? Republican voters would likely have fits. Trump still got a +86 point net favorability rating with Republicans. Pence’s net favorability rating with Republicans is +63 points.
CNN’s impeachment polling matches the trend line
One of the things I worry most about is when outlier polling data gets a lot of hype. But despite our strong headline of 50% of Americans and 51% of voters wanting Trump impeached and removed from office, our poll is no outlier.
Our poll numbers on impeaching and removing Trump are quite similar to what some other high quality pollsters have shown.
Take a look at what some other pollsters have found over the last two weeks:
- Fox News: 51% support impeaching and removing Trump from office
- Gallup: 52% support impeaching and removing Trump from office
- Public Religion Research Institute: 51% support impeaching and removing Trump from office
Now, to be clear, there are some polls that aren’t as bad for Trump. Quinnipiac University’s last poll showed that 46% of voters wanted Trump impeached, while 48% were against it.
Still, the majority of data does suggest that more Americans than not support impeachment. Across all polls (totaling about 10,000 interviews) that asked the question in October, an average of 48% say Trump should be impeached and removed from office. Just 44% say he shouldn’t be. That difference is statistically significant.
A majority of voters want to impeach and remove Trump
Our latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds that 50% of all American adults and 51% of registered voters want President Donald Trump impeached and removed from office. That compares with 43% of adults and 44% of voters who don’t want this to happen.
This is the first time that a majority of voters in a CNN poll have said they want Trump impeached and removed from office. It's also the first time a clear plurality of adults want him impeached and removed.
Indeed, it’s the trend line on the question of impeaching and removing Trump that is interesting.
CNN has done two polls, including this one, about Trump being impeached and removed from office since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry last month. In an average of those two polls, 49% of Americans said they wanted Trump impeached and removed from office. Just 44% said they didn’t want that to happen.
Before the inquiry started, we did six polls over the course of 2018 and 2019 that asked about impeaching and removing Trump from office. Over those six polls, the spread was 41% for impeaching and removing Trump and 54% against it.
It’s pretty clear that some combination of Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine or the Democrats pushing for an impeachment inquiry has moved the numbers.