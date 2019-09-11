While Warren's support may not differ by age, it's very divided in a lot of other ways. Education, ideology and race play a big time role in whether you back Warren for president or not.

Warren crushes everyone else among very liberal voters with 33%. Among all other voters, she's at just 14%.

Warren is ahead among white voters with 23%. She's running no better than third among blacks and Latinos at just 10% among each of those groups.

Even among white voters, her support is clearly strongest among whites with a college degree. She gets 29% of that vote and is in first place. She's at about half that (15%) among whites without a college degree and is in third place to Biden (26%).

Warren does not need to be winning each of these groups to win the nomination. She does, however, need to keep expanding her support. Warren can bring together whites with and without a college degree. She could also team up whites with a college degree and black voters.

Until she does that, however, Warren will, by the numbers, be a relatively factional candidate.