As I noted yesterday, our poll has a large subsample of African Americans and Hispanics. This allows us to pick up on certain breakdowns that we might not otherwise.

Right now, it's clear that blacks, Latinos and whites are viewing this Democratic primary very differently. Three different candidates lead among these three groups.

Black voters continue to be Biden's base. He's up 42% to Sanders' 13% and Warren's 10%. That looks like a lot of other polling we've seen.

Much less spoken about is Latino voters. They make nearly 20% of the potential Democratic primary electorate and are a large chunk of the Nevada caucuses, the third of the early state contests.

Sanders is actually slightly ahead among them with 24% to Biden's 18%. O'Rourke (whose home state of Texas is heavily Hispanic) is the candidate in third place with 14%. Warren's tied for fourth place at just 10%.

White voters, who make up the majority of the Democratic electorate, give Warren a small advantage with 23% to Biden's 21% and Sanders' 15%.

What's clear here is that Biden's advantage among nonwhite voters is a black voter phenomenon. It does not extend to Latino voters. Also, Warren is a candidate of white voters, not minorities.