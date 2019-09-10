CNN's latest poll on President Donald Trump

Usually high-quality phone polls don't allow for deep dives of age groups beyond normal breakdowns (e.g 18-34 or 18-29). Younger people are especially hard for pollsters to reach. We had big subsamples in our poll so we could go deeper.

When it comes to Generation Z (roughly below the age of 25 in our sample) and Millennials (roughly those ages 25 to 39), we find that they actually feel pretty similarly on some key questions. Just 29% of Generation Z approve of Trump's job performance, while 31% of Millennials do. On partisan identification, a mere 22% of Generation Z say they are Republican. It's 21% for Millennials.

Millennials, though, do seem somewhat more conservative on other questions. Millennials are less likely to call themselves liberal (26%) than Generation Z (39%). Millennials are also more likely to say Trump deserves reelection (31%) than Generation Z (22%).

Of course, neither group can remotely be described as friendly to Trump. About two-thirds of Millennials (65%) and three-quarters of Generation Z (75%) say they don't think Trump deserves reelection.