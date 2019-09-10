CNN's latest poll on President Donald Trump

Our new CNN/SSRS poll finds that President Donald Trump has an approval rating of 39% and a disapproval rating of 55%. Compared to our last poll, his approval rating is down a statistically insignificant 1 point (from 40%) and his disapproval rating is up 1 point (from 54%).

Still, a look at the longer term trend suggests a more worrisome trend for the President. The President's approval rating also declined in our previous poll compared to the poll conducted before it. Comparably, Trump's approval rating had been steady at 43% in three consecutive polls taken between April and June.

The 39% he earned in this poll is the worst approval rating he's recorded since early January of this year, when the federal government shutdown occurred. Meanwhile, his disapproval rating is now tied for its highest level since our poll taken in late January and early February.

You might say that a 4-point drop isn't a huge one. Recall, though, that Trump's approval rating has stayed between 35% and 45% in every CNN poll taken during his presidency. In other words, the president was firmly in the top half of his approval range in the middle part of this year. Now he's in the lower half of his approval range.