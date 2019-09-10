CNN's latest poll on President Donald Trump

When you want to know if something is statistical noise or whether it's real movement is to, look at other pollsters. If all pollsters are showing the same thing, it's far more likely to be statistically significant.

The other live interview pollsters who meet CNN's standards and released numbers over the last two weeks are showing similar movement to what CNN is showing when it comes to Trump's approval rating.

ABC News/Washington Post has Trump with a 38% approval rating. Their prior poll released in early July had him at 44%.

Gallup has Trump with a 39% approval rating. They too had him at 44% in early July.

Quinnipiac University had him at a 38% approval rating. He was at 40% in late July and 42% in early June.

That's an average decline in Trump's approval of 4 points from these pollsters comparing their latest poll to their earliest poll released in July.

Our latest CNN poll compared to our poll released in early July (and conducted in late June) shows Trump down 4 points from 43% to 39%.

In other words, there's very good reason to think Trump's approval rating is down.