CNN's latest poll on President Donald Trump
CNN poll is latest to show Trump's approval down
When you want to know if something is statistical noise or whether it's real movement is to, look at other pollsters. If all pollsters are showing the same thing, it's far more likely to be statistically significant.
The other live interview pollsters who meet CNN's standards and released numbers over the last two weeks are showing similar movement to what CNN is showing when it comes to Trump's approval rating.
- ABC News/Washington Post has Trump with a 38% approval rating. Their prior poll released in early July had him at 44%.
- Gallup has Trump with a 39% approval rating. They too had him at 44% in early July.
- Quinnipiac University had him at a 38% approval rating. He was at 40% in late July and 42% in early June.
That's an average decline in Trump's approval of 4 points from these pollsters comparing their latest poll to their earliest poll released in July.
Our latest CNN poll compared to our poll released in early July (and conducted in late June) shows Trump down 4 points from 43% to 39%.
In other words, there's very good reason to think Trump's approval rating is down.
Millennials and Gen Z feel similarly about Trump
Usually high-quality phone polls don't allow for deep dives of age groups beyond normal breakdowns (e.g 18-34 or 18-29). Younger people are especially hard for pollsters to reach. We had big subsamples in our poll so we could go deeper.
When it comes to Generation Z (roughly below the age of 25 in our sample) and Millennials (roughly those ages 25 to 39), we find that they actually feel pretty similarly on some key questions. Just 29% of Generation Z approve of Trump's job performance, while 31% of Millennials do. On partisan identification, a mere 22% of Generation Z say they are Republican. It's 21% for Millennials.
Millennials, though, do seem somewhat more conservative on other questions. Millennials are less likely to call themselves liberal (26%) than Generation Z (39%). Millennials are also more likely to say Trump deserves reelection (31%) than Generation Z (22%).
Of course, neither group can remotely be described as friendly to Trump. About two-thirds of Millennials (65%) and three-quarters of Generation Z (75%) say they don't think Trump deserves reelection.
Trump's immigration policies split Midwest voters
Pictures of children in cages litter the television, and polls show Americans want a pathway to citizenship for those in the country illegally. Yet, we know a hawkish immigration policy was a main factor in Trump becoming president.
Our poll indicates why Trump may have more Americans behind him than is assumed. No, it's not a majority, but 44% of Americans say Trump's policies on immigration are about right or don't go far enough in restricting immigration. Among voters, this creeps up to 45%. That's right near Trump's vote share in the last election.
Only a bare majority of voters, 52%, say Trump's immigration policies go too far. A -7 point gap may not seem like good thing for Trump, but it's less negative than his overall net approval rating.
When you break it down by region, the numbers become a little friendlier to Trump. Midwest voters are split 48% to 48% on whether the President's immigration policies go too far or about right/don't go far enough in restricting immigration. Trump, of course, counts on the Midwest to aid him in the Electoral College.
Don't be surprised if Trump leans more on immigration in the coming months, if he feels the economy is going south.
Donald Trump is quite unpopular
Our new CNN/SSRS poll finds that President Donald Trump has an approval rating of 39% and a disapproval rating of 55%. Compared to our last poll, his approval rating is down a statistically insignificant 1 point (from 40%) and his disapproval rating is up 1 point (from 54%).
Still, a look at the longer term trend suggests a more worrisome trend for the President. The President's approval rating also declined in our previous poll compared to the poll conducted before it. Comparably, Trump's approval rating had been steady at 43% in three consecutive polls taken between April and June.
The 39% he earned in this poll is the worst approval rating he's recorded since early January of this year, when the federal government shutdown occurred. Meanwhile, his disapproval rating is now tied for its highest level since our poll taken in late January and early February.
You might say that a 4-point drop isn't a huge one. Recall, though, that Trump's approval rating has stayed between 35% and 45% in every CNN poll taken during his presidency. In other words, the president was firmly in the top half of his approval range in the middle part of this year. Now he's in the lower half of his approval range.