Kamala Harris couldn't recapture lightning in the second debates

Kamala Harris was off and running after the June debates. She hit 17% in our poll and 20% in Quinnipiac University's poll following her performance on the debate stage in Miami.

Now in our latest polls, Quinnipiac and we have her at 7% and 5% respectively.

The second debate in Detroit didn't cause most of Harris' drop. She was already down to 12% in a late July poll by Quinnipiac.

Still, the California senator seemed to be holding onto some of her first debate bounce coming into the CNN debates. I wrote at the time "why Kamala Harris needs another strong debate." That didn't happen.

Harris is now considerably weaker across the board. She dropped by over 10 points with whites and nonwhites. She declined by 9 points or more with those under the age of 50 as well those aged 50 and older.

Her biggest drop might have been among liberals. She went from 24% in late June to only 4% now.

Harris' decline is seen in other questions too. When asked which candidates they'd like to hear more about, 30% said Harris in late June. That was more than any other candidate. Now, only 18% say they want to hear more about Harris. That's slightly behind Elizabeth Warren, who clocked in at 20%.

For now, the polling puts Harris not in the first or even second tier. She's in a third tier with Pete Buttigieg.