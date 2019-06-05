Russia meddling in the 2016 elections and Trump's continued efforts to have a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin have definitely impacted the way Americans see Russia.

Of those who disapprove of Trump's job performance overall, 50% say that Russia is a very serious threat to the US. Among those who approve of Trump, just 16% say the foreign country poses a very serious threat. That 34-point split is by far the largest between Trump approvers and disapprovers when we asked Americans in the latest CNN poll if they viewed a foreign country as a very serious threat.

This deep split is seen in other polling as well. Gallup, for instance, recently found that Democrats were 32 points more likely than Republicans to name Russia as the greatest enemy to the US.

To be clear, this is a new phenomenon. Back in 2016, there was basically no split between how Democrats and Republicans viewed Russia.

Indeed, a prior analysis I did showed that American views of Russia almost never had much of a partisan split, dating all the way back to when it was the Soviet Union.