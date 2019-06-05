CNN's latest poll on the 2020 election
Trump made Russia a partisan issue
Russia meddling in the 2016 elections and Trump's continued efforts to have a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin have definitely impacted the way Americans see Russia.
Of those who disapprove of Trump's job performance overall, 50% say that Russia is a very serious threat to the US. Among those who approve of Trump, just 16% say the foreign country poses a very serious threat. That 34-point split is by far the largest between Trump approvers and disapprovers when we asked Americans in the latest CNN poll if they viewed a foreign country as a very serious threat.
This deep split is seen in other polling as well. Gallup, for instance, recently found that Democrats were 32 points more likely than Republicans to name Russia as the greatest enemy to the US.
To be clear, this is a new phenomenon. Back in 2016, there was basically no split between how Democrats and Republicans viewed Russia.
Indeed, a prior analysis I did showed that American views of Russia almost never had much of a partisan split, dating all the way back to when it was the Soviet Union.
Yes, the economy is helping Trump
One of the big mysteries of the Trump presidency is why his approval rating remains so low, despite a strong economy. Trump has, after all, an approval rating of 53% from voters on the economy. Yet, his approval rating overall sits at just 43% with voters.
The question, therefore, is whether voters simply don't care about the economy when judging Trump -- and whether it would be even lower if it weren't the economy.
I ran a bunch of statistical tests, and it turns out that an individual's economic approval of Trump in our poll is correlated with his overall approval rating, even when you take into account variables like party identification, race, gender and approval ratings across different issues like immigration.
This suggests that Trump's approval rating would be even lower if not for the strength of the economy.
This finding seems to hold in the swing state of Wisconsin, as well. According to Marquette Law School pollster Charles Franklin, voter feelings on the economy in the Badger State are strongly correlated with approval of Trump, even after controlling for a number of different variables.
Unfortunately for Trump, there are issues other than the economy.
Immigration is key for Trump approval rating
Our new CNN poll suggests that Trump's overall approval rating is most driven by how voters feel about him on immigration.
Trump's approval rating on the issue stands at 43% among voters. That's identical to his approval rating overall. Moreover, his disapproval rating on immigration is at 55% among voters. That's very close to his overall disapproval rating of 53%.
When you break it down further, you see that 94% of those who disapprove overall also disapprove of his job on immigration. Among those who approve of Trump's job overall, 89% approve of his job on immigration.
If you want to get really nerdy, you can run a statistical regression on how different issues correlate with Trump's approval rating. We asked about Trump's approval rating on a range of topics from the economy to foreign trade to immigration. When controlling for all of these different factors, the most important one for understanding Trump's overall approval rating was his approval rating on immigration.
Now, the tricky thing that we don't know the answer to: How does the relationship flow? Is it that immigration is a signature issue for Trump, so those who already disapprove of him say they disapprove of him on immigration? Or is immigration disapproval driving low disapproval on trade?
The answer is probably a little of both.
Trade is a weak issue for the President
Last week, I wrote that “Americans have turned against Trump on trade.” Our new CNN poll generally confirms that to be true.
Trump’s approval rating on foreign trade stands at 42% with voters. That’s not really any different than his 43% with all voters. Additionally, his net approval rating (approval - disapproval) on foreign trade has been consistently negative during his presidency.
Trump’s approval rating on trade generally breaks down as expected:
- Among those who approve of Trump’s job performance overall, 83% approve of his job on trade.
- Among those who disapprove of his job overall, 81% disapprove of his job on trade.
Perhaps most telling is how Trump does among independents. His trade approval rating is only 43% among them in our new poll. His overall approval rating is 43%, too.
If trade were truly helping Trump, then his approval would look like it does on the economy. On that measure, Trump has a 53% approval rating with voters. He holds almost all of those who approve of him overall (94%) and picks up a good chunk (18%) of those who disapprove of him overall.
Finally, he gets a strong 56% approval rating from independents on the economy. That’s 13 points higher than he gets on trade.
Voters think Trump will win. They've been wrong about past presidents.
A majority of voters (55%) think President Donald Trump will win a second term. Back in December, only 44% of voters believed he would win a second term.
It’s an interesting turnaround to be sure, but, while this measure is fun to look at, it hasn’t been particularly telling.
Back in 1991, George H.W. Bush was basically a shoo-in for re-election in 1992, if you believed Americans. When asked by the Pew Research Center who was most likely to win the next presidential election, Bush or his Democratic opponent, 76% of Americans said Bush. Bush, of course, went on to lose that election to Democrat Bill Clinton.
Americans got it wrong four years later, too. In 1995, just 24% of Americans told the CNN/Time poll that they thought Clinton would be re-elected. Clinton would end up winning rather easily.
Still, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were favored to win a year out from their re-election bids: Bush, with 63% of Americans thinking he would win, and Obama, at 50%.