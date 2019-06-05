A majority of voters (55%) think President Donald Trump will win a second term. Back in December, only 44% of voters believed he would win a second term.

It’s an interesting turnaround to be sure, but, while this measure is fun to look at, it hasn’t been particularly telling.

Back in 1991, George H.W. Bush was basically a shoo-in for re-election in 1992, if you believed Americans. When asked by the Pew Research Center who was most likely to win the next presidential election, Bush or his Democratic opponent, 76% of Americans said Bush. Bush, of course, went on to lose that election to Democrat Bill Clinton.

Americans got it wrong four years later, too. In 1995, just 24% of Americans told the CNN/Time poll that they thought Clinton would be re-elected. Clinton would end up winning rather easily.

Still, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were favored to win a year out from their re-election bids: Bush, with 63% of Americans thinking he would win, and Obama, at 50%.