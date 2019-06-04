If you read most public polls on the Democratic primary, you're likely to see two ethnic/racial categories "whites" and "nonwhites". Nonwhites are made up African-Americans, Asians, Hispanics and other races.

Unfortunately, these groups individually often make up too small a percentage of the population to get a statistically significant sample of in any one poll. Hence, pollsters will combine them to get the broader nonwhite sample.

But what happens if you combine our last two CNN polls? Although the sample is still small in any individual group, we start to get a large enough sample to say a few key things.

First, Biden likely does significantly better with black voters than he does with white voters. He holds about a 40 point lead with black voters across our two polls. His lead with white voters is about 15 points over his nearest competitor.

Second, Biden seems to do about as equally well with Hispanic voters as he does with white voters. That is, he does much better with black voters than Hispanic voters.

The fact that Biden, who was the vice-president to the first black president, is doing so well among black voters shouldn't be too much of a surprise.

One other thing to note about nonwhite voters is that even when we combine all of them into one group the sampling error this group is about +/- 10 points in any one poll. That means we might get large jumps in the nonwhite crosstab from poll to poll, as we did between our last poll (Biden at 50%) and this poll this poll (Biden at 30%).

Sometimes those large leaps really happen. Often, they can be exaggerated.

If you average across our two two polls, Biden earns 40% among nonwhite voters. That's very similar to the 39% recently found by Quinnipiac University, 38% found by Fox News and 38% found by Monmouth University.