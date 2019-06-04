CNN's latest poll shows Biden maintains lead
Elizabeth Warren appears stuck in place for now
Besides Joe Biden's continued lead over the field, the biggest story to come out of our poll may be that Elizabeth Warren is in fourth place at 7%. That's down an insignificant point from 8% in our last poll.
The reason I say this is is a big story is because there have been a lot of stories written since May about Warren's possible momentum.
The problem is that at least nationally (and things could potentially be different in early primary states), Warren's momentum isn't really registering in the polls.
When you look at the average poll taken since the middle of May, Warren's at 9%. In the two weeks before that, she was also at 9%. In the month before that she was 7%. Put another way, Warren is perhaps slightly up over the last two months, but not really over the last month.
Warren is still more than 20 points behind Biden and 5 to 10 points behind Sanders, depending on what poll you look at.
How to explain Warren's relatively low polling versus a momentum driven press?
I'd argue Warren benefits from the same phenomenon that Pete Buttigieg has.Many in the media are surrounded by her base of white, well-educated and liberal voters. Although our poll does not pick up on the racial element of this (other polls do), our poll does show her best groups are college educated voters and liberals.
Biden leads other 2020 Democrats -- but by somewhat less
Our new CNN national primary poll shows 32% of potential Democratic primary voters support former Vice President Joe Biden. That's down from the 39% who backed him in late April, but up from the 28% who chose him as their number one choice in March.
The decline for Biden is not unexpected since other candidates have received post-announcement bumps that retreated in time. This poll is in-line with others that were taken two weeks after Biden entered or later.
The big story is that Biden holds a clear, though not insurmountable lead over the rest of the field.
The only other candidate to come close to Biden is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He comes in at 18%. Sanders was at 15% in late April and 19% in March.
No other candidate is in double-digits in our poll.
What we show is four candidates between 5% and 9%. California Sen. Kamala Harris is in third place at 8%. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren follows closely in fourth at 7%. Finally, we have South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke tied for fifth at 5%.
All of these candidates are within 3 points of where they polled in April. None of them show any real signs of momentum when comparing across the last three CNN polls.
The incredibly steady Democratic primary
We often get caught up in the week to week (if not day to day) movement in the polls. But as I wrote a little over a week ago, a longer view of voter preferences reveals a lot of stability in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Take a look at the top 6 candidates in our new poll versus their October 2018 numbers:
- Biden 32% (33% in October)
- Sanders 18% (14% in October)
- Harris 8% (10% in October)
- Warren 7% (9% in October)
- Buttigieg 5% (not asked in October)
- O'Rourke 5% (7% in October)
No candidate has moved more than 5 points. The majority have moved only 2 points or less.
Now, most voters are not paying a lot of attention to the primary yet. It would be silly, therefore, to expect a lot of changes at this point.
But just because they're not locked in doesn't mean they'll change their minds once they do tune into the race.
Biden is still heavily favored among voters who are paying a lot of attention to the race, according to a May Quinnipiac University poll.
Moreover, voters seem to be satisfied with their choices. In April, 80% of voters in the CNN poll said they were at least fairly satisfied with their choices for the nomination. A race in which voters were not satisfied with their choices would probably yield more movement.
We could be experiencing the Democratic version of the 2016 Republican primary. In that primary, Trump held a fairly steady lead from July 2015 onward that he carried him to the nomination.
It's possible that Biden will do the same thing this cycle.