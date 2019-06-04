Besides Joe Biden's continued lead over the field, the biggest story to come out of our poll may be that Elizabeth Warren is in fourth place at 7%. That's down an insignificant point from 8% in our last poll.

The reason I say this is is a big story is because there have been a lot of stories written since May about Warren's possible momentum.

The problem is that at least nationally (and things could potentially be different in early primary states), Warren's momentum isn't really registering in the polls.

When you look at the average poll taken since the middle of May, Warren's at 9%. In the two weeks before that, she was also at 9%. In the month before that she was 7%. Put another way, Warren is perhaps slightly up over the last two months, but not really over the last month.

Warren is still more than 20 points behind Biden and 5 to 10 points behind Sanders, depending on what poll you look at.

How to explain Warren's relatively low polling versus a momentum driven press?

I'd argue Warren benefits from the same phenomenon that Pete Buttigieg has.Many in the media are surrounded by her base of white, well-educated and liberal voters. Although our poll does not pick up on the racial element of this (other polls do), our poll does show her best groups are college educated voters and liberals.