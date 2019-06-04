Our new CNN national primary poll shows 32% of potential Democratic primary voters support former Vice President Joe Biden. That's down from the 39% who backed him in late April, but up from the 28% who chose him as their number one choice in March.

The decline for Biden is not unexpected since other candidates have received post-announcement bumps that retreated in time. This poll is in-line with others that were taken two weeks after Biden entered or later.

The big story is that Biden holds a clear, though not insurmountable lead over the rest of the field.

The only other candidate to come close to Biden is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He comes in at 18%. Sanders was at 15% in late April and 19% in March.

No other candidate is in double-digits in our poll.

What we show is four candidates between 5% and 9%. California Sen. Kamala Harris is in third place at 8%. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren follows closely in fourth at 7%. Finally, we have South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke tied for fifth at 5%.

All of these candidates are within 3 points of where they polled in April. None of them show any real signs of momentum when comparing across the last three CNN polls.