We've already discussed why the smart political move for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not to impeach Trump. Many Democratic presidential candidates though have come out for it.

The disconnect may seem odd at first, but it makes a lot of sense when you consider who their audiences are.

Pelosi is interested in winning the 2020 general election. Democratic presidential candidates are more interested at this point in winning a Democratic primary.

The vast majority of Democratic primary voters (74%) think that Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

But it's not just that Democratic primary voters are for impeachment -- it's their intensity for it. Among Democratic primary voters, 66% are strongly for impeaching and removing Trump from office.

Of course, merely being for impeachment is not necessarily something that will give votes to Democratic candidates. Democrats are placing a historically high emphasis on electability in 2020. Given that a majority of voters are against impeachment, Democratic primary voters may be for impeachment, but also may view candidates who are for it as less electable.

It's almost certainly the case that Pelosi is feeling that way right now. She doesn't want to put House Democrats from more swing districts in electoral jeopardy by having them defend a leader who is for impeachment.

That may be something Democratic presidential candidates want to keep in mind.