CNN's latest Iowa poll: Live analysis

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden come in with 22% and 20% respectively in our Iowa poll. But what would happen if some of their main competitors decided to drop out or began bleeding support? It seems that Warren would stand a better chance of benefitting than Biden would.

Here's how the topline would breakdown if candidates' supporters were reallocated to their second choice in our poll.

If Bernie Sanders backers were reallocated:

Warren 28%

Biden 22%

(Unlike some national polling, Warren clearly benefits from Sanders out of the way in this poll.)

If Pete Buttigieg backers were reallocated:

Warren 26%

Biden 22%

If Kamala Harris backers were reallocated:

Warren 24%

Biden 22%

There are two ways to look at these numbers.

First, Warren's margin either stays the same or grows a little larger. That's a very good sign in caucuses where there is a 15% threshold for delegates and where plenty of movement could occur with months to go until people caucus.

Second, the race is actually fairly similar even if one candidate does something that causes their backers to abandon them. That's partially because none of the candidates besides Warren or Biden are actually pulling in a substantial amount of support. If this race is going to move a lot, it would be because of movement across numerous candidates' supporters, not just one.