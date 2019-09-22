CNN's latest Iowa poll: Live analysis
How the race changes if candidates dropped out
Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden come in with 22% and 20% respectively in our Iowa poll. But what would happen if some of their main competitors decided to drop out or began bleeding support? It seems that Warren would stand a better chance of benefitting than Biden would.
Here's how the topline would breakdown if candidates' supporters were reallocated to their second choice in our poll.
If Bernie Sanders backers were reallocated:
- Warren 28%
- Biden 22%
(Unlike some national polling, Warren clearly benefits from Sanders out of the way in this poll.)
If Pete Buttigieg backers were reallocated:
- Warren 26%
- Biden 22%
If Kamala Harris backers were reallocated:
- Warren 24%
- Biden 22%
There are two ways to look at these numbers.
First, Warren's margin either stays the same or grows a little larger. That's a very good sign in caucuses where there is a 15% threshold for delegates and where plenty of movement could occur with months to go until people caucus.
Second, the race is actually fairly similar even if one candidate does something that causes their backers to abandon them. That's partially because none of the candidates besides Warren or Biden are actually pulling in a substantial amount of support. If this race is going to move a lot, it would be because of movement across numerous candidates' supporters, not just one.
A key bloc in Iowa poll: Like 'Medicare for All', but fear its general election appeal
Right now, there's an intense health care debate among Democratic presidential candidates about whether to go with 'Medicare for All' or a government run health care option.
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have been skewered by fellow Democrats for supporting Medicare for All, and national polls suggest the public option is more appealing.
But perhaps a better question is whether backing Medicare for All is actually an electoral anchor.
Our poll asked caucusgoers whether they were comfortable with Medicare for All and want it to be policy, comfortable with Medicare for All but believe it could cost Democrats the election, or whether they were uncomfortable with it and thought it was bad policy.
Caucusgoers broke down:
- 41% comfortable and should be policy
- 28% comfortable but could cost Democrats in the general election
- 24% uncomfortable with and bad policy.
The nearly 70% combined total are comfortable with Medicare for All looks like the national polling when Democrats were asked whether it is a good idea.
Not surprisingly, Warren does her best, 31%, among caucusgoers who say Medicare for All should be policy. She drops to 9% among those who are uncomfortable with it.
Biden, on the other hand, does his best with those who are uncomfortable with Medicare for All, at 30%. He does his worst, 14%, among those who think it should become policy. (Sanders gets 22% among this group.)
But the key group here is the middle one: those who are comfortable with Medicare for All, but believe it could cost Democrats the general election.
Warren right now comes in with 24% among this subset of caucusgoers. Biden is at 20%. That 4 point margin matches nearly perfectly with the overall margin in the poll of 2 points.
If Warren ends up losing Iowa, it could be because of caucusgoers who like her ideas, though don't think general election voters will.
Elizabeth Warren bridges the Clinton-Sanders divide
One of the reasons I've been skeptical about Bernie Sanders' chances is because there are a lot of bad feelings left over from the 2016 primary. Well, this poll confirms those bad feelings.
Sanders earns the support of 0% of those who said they caucused for Clinton in 2016. He's at 25% among those who say they caucused for him, which suggests he's bled a lot of support from this group.
Meanwhile, Warren comes in at 32% among those who caucused for Sanders in 2016. What makes her a very strong competitor, however, is that she takes 22% among those who caucused for Clinton.
That 10-point gap is significantly smaller than the 25-point gap Sanders exhibits across the two groups. It's also significantly smaller than the 23-point gap Joe Biden is showing right now.
Biden gets 29% among former Clinton caucusgoers. He drops all the way down to 6% among former Sanders caucusgoers.
Interestingly, no other candidate besides Biden or Sanders exhibits a large gap between former Clinton and Sanders caucusgoers in 2016.
Elizabeth Warren does well with issues and electability caucusgoers
One of the big questions this cycle seems to be whether Democrats want to choose someone who is more aligned with them on the issues or want someone who is more likely to beat President Donald Trump. In our poll, 63% say electability is more important, while just 31% say issue agreement.
You might think that would do in Warren, who is on the left end of the party.
Here's the thing: Warren does about equally well with those voters who prize electability (22%) and issue agreement (25%). This matches up with national polling suggesting that Warren may not be winning the electability argument, but she's more than holding her own.
Biden is dead even with Warren at 22% in the horserace with voters for whom electability is more important. He comes in at 17% among voters who say issue alignment is more important.
Put another way, Biden isn't winning the electability argument in Iowa at this point. And if he can't win that argument, his campaign is likely in plenty of trouble.
Sanders' campaign is most definitely in trouble because, although he's at 16% among issue alignment voters, he's at just 9% among electability voters.
Warren surges to make it a two-candidate top tier in Iowa
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has climbed to 22% in the latest CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers. She's up from 15% in June and 9% in March.
Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden has gone to 20% from 23% in June and 27% in March.
The current 2-point difference between Biden and Warren is well within this poll's 4-point margin of error.
No one else is even close to Warren and Biden. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped all the way down to 11% from 16% in June. Right behind him is South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9%, down from 15%. California Sen. Kamala Harris pulls in 6% support, which is equal to her June standing.
No other candidate is at 5% or above. This includes New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 3%. Rounding out the 2% or more club is Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, businessman Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang at 2%.
Gabbard's 2% makes this her third qualifying poll for next month's CNN/New York Times debate. She needs to get at least 2% in one more qualifying poll by October 1 in order to qualify.